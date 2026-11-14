Scott Bessent Relocates After Death Threats, Vows to Continue Operation Economic Outcast

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moves to military housing following threats from Iran's IRGC, asserting that Operation Economic Outcast is successfully isolating Tehran economically and militarily.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated his family to a military base after receiving death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC). The move follows a defiant statement from Bessent on Friday, in which he declared that attempts on his life would not halt the Trump administration's campaign to economically isolate Iran.

Bessent stated that the threats against him were a direct result of the success of Operation Economic Outcast, the sweeping strategy designed to cut off Tehran's financial lifelines. He argued that the desperation of Iran's leadership proved that the administration's economic offensive was working as intended.

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Operational Mechanism of Economic Pressure

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined the specific mechanisms driving the collapse of the Iranian economy. He reported that the Iranian rial has plummeted from approximately 600,000 to the dollar in March 2025 to 3 million today. This currency crash coincides with inflation rates approaching 200 percent and severe gasoline shortages that have left motorists waiting for hours to refuel.

The Treasury Department has imposed a naval blockade that effectively halts Iranian oil exports while allowing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to continue under American protection. Bessent noted that Iran has been without oil shipments on the water for the first time in its history as a producer, depriving the regime of its principal source of revenue.

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Stakeholder Positions and Global Reach

Scott Bessent detailed the international scope of Operation Economic Outcast during a speech at the Heritage Foundation's Forum 2026. He cited actions against financial institutions facilitating Iranian transactions, including an Egyptian bank in Dubai that facilitated $1.8 billion for Iran over the preceding year, a major Turkish bank, and international branches of a leading Russian bank.

The Treasury Secretary emphasized that foreign banks face exclusion from the U.S. financial system if they continue supporting Tehran. Bessent also described new restrictions on international flights, which limit IRGC members from traveling abroad to visit relatives or access overseas assets. He directly connected these travel bans to the motives behind the threats against his life.

Real-World Impact and Future Strategy

The economic pressure has led to significant changes in maritime traffic, with nearly 4,000 commercial vessels transporting approximately 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz under American protection since the blockade began. Bessent claimed that some nights now see more crude passing through the waterway than before the conflict, despite zero Iranian exports.

Bessent indicated that President Donald Trump has lost interest in negotiating a deal with Iran following the midterm elections. The Treasury Secretary stated that Iran squandered an opportunity to secure favorable terms before the election and will now face continued economic squeezing. He questioned why he should fear threats when American military personnel and President Trump routinely face similar dangers.

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The relocation was ordered by the Secret Service after they determined the threats against Bessent had progressed beyond an advanced stage. This security escalation highlights the central role Bessent plays in directing the administration's economic offensive. The campaign aims to deprive Tehran of the revenue needed to sustain its military and terrorist proxies following recent military actions that devastated much of Iran's conventional forces.

Bessent also criticized a newspaper for publishing an aerial photograph of his Georgetown home in January 2025. He labeled the decision as highly irresponsible and dangerous, comparing the news operation to the TMZ of financial news. This incident underscores the heightened security concerns surrounding key administration officials as the economic war against Iran intensifies.