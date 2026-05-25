Scotland Yard to Release Officer Body-Worn Video to Show Both the Good and Bad in Policing

The decision comes after Green Party leader Zack Polanski was forced to apologise for sharing a social media post criticising the police officers who arrested a knifeman who stabbed two in the Golders Green attack. Commissioner Mark Rowley has scrapped a policy that the footage should not routinely be released, instead opting for a more transparent approach.

Scotland Yard will release officer's body-worn video to show both the good and bad in policing, as top police officer announces new era of openness.

The move comes after Green Party leader Zack Polanski was forced to apologise for sharing a social media post criticising the police officers who arrested a knifeman who stabbed two in the Golders Green attack. Commissioner Mark Rowley has scrapped a policy that the footage should not routinely be released, instead opting for a more transparent approach





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Scotland Yard Body-Worn Video Policing Transparency Accountability

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Police to Release Body-Worn Video to Show the Good and the Bad in PolicingCommissioner of Scotland Yard Mark Rowley is updating the force's policy on releasing officer body-worn video, amid criticism of its previous approach. The move comes after Green Party leader Zack Polanski was forced to apologise for sharing a social media post criticising the police officers who arrested a knifeman who stabbed two in the Golders Green attack.

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