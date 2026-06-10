Scotland Unrest: Worshippers Locked Inside Mosque as Tensions Flare Following Northern Ireland Stabbing

Protesters took to the streets in Scotland following a stabbing attack in Northern Ireland, with tensions flaring in Glasgow and other parts of the country. Worshippers at Glasgow's largest mosque were locked in as police responded to disorder and violence, with three men arrested and two police officers injured. The situation has been condemned by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said the behaviour of those involved was 'intimidating' to passers-by, particularly those from minority backgrounds. The First Minister has described the scenes as 'unacceptable', while the Health Secretary has called for calm and told those involved to 'go home and behave themselves'.

Worshippers at Glasgow 's largest mosque were locked in as tensions flared following a stabbing in Northern Ireland , with police saying people were attacked because of the colour of their skin.

Three men, one aged 31 and the others aged 18, were arrested on Wednesday in Scotland's largest city following the unrest, in which three members of the public and two police officers were hurt, Police Scotland said. The situation followed a stabbing attack on Monday night in North Belfast. Sudanese man Hadi Alodid, 30, has appeared in court charged with the attack, with the 44-year-old victim, Stephen Ogilvie, said to have lost an eye as a result.

Protesters took to the streets in several parts of Scotland, including Glasgow city centre, with some of those involved invoking the memory of murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak, with one banner saying white lives matter. Videos circulating on social media appear to show violent clashes between those in the protest in Glasgow - as a gang marched through the city centre - and members of the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said Our priority is public safety and last night we had a conventional police response to demonstrations across the country. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said worshippers were locked inside the Glasgow Central Mosque during clashes in the city on Tuesday We understand the concerns people have about their communities and will always balance the right to freedom of expression with the need to tackle crime without fear or favour.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said worshippers were locked inside the Glasgow Central Mosque during clashes in the city on Tuesday Officers responded to disorder and violence, including incidents in Glasgow where members of the public were attacked because of the colour of their skin. Officers were also attacked I would strongly condemn that offending and send a clear message that there is no place for racism and violence in Scotland.

Police Scotland have an appropriate policing plan in place to deal with any escalation in disorder, Mr Waddell added. Other disruptive but peaceful demonstrations sprung up in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Perth, Ayr, and Paisley, with no arrests being made. Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said worshippers in Glasgow Central Mosque had to be locked in the building, as marchers appeared to be heading towards the building.

Mr Sarwar, who is also a Glasgow MSP, added that many of those marching in the city were clad in balaclavas and black hoodies, saying their behaviour was intimidating to passers-by particularly those from certain minority backgrounds. Police on Glasgow's Buchanan Street on Tuesday after tensions rose following a stabbing in Belfast Saying the group had tried to march towards the mosque, which was nearby in the city centre, he insisted That is not the right response to this disorder and actually it is not Glasgow.

Police on Glasgow's Buchanan Street on Tuesday after tensions rose following a stabbing in Belfast It is not the best of humanity, I think in many ways that demonstrates the worst of humanity. He stressed members of the public in the city would have had nothing to do with the attacker in Belfast and would be equally horrified by the attack.

Mr Sarwar continued The people inside that mosque who had to be locked in with the doors locked and the gates locked surrounded by police, what did they have to do with the attacker in Belfast They would be equally horrified by the knife attack there, they too will want justice to prevail. First Minister John Swinney said the scenes were unacceptable.

Speaking to PA during a visit to a health centre in Aberdeen, Health Secretary Angela Constance called for calm - telling those involved in such scenes Just go home and behave yourself. Ms Constance added Our communities don't need this level of disruption. Responding to images circulating of violence in Glasgow, the former justice secretary added We have to be very clear and stand united against any form of hatred, intolerance or racism.

As a former justice secretary, I can assure you that Police Scotland take these matters, very, very seriously and will, of course, follow up on any complaint or in any investigation. Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer described those in Glasgow as scumbags.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Breakfast programme, the Green MSP said From what I heard from people in Glasgow yesterday, you had grown men walking down Buchanan Street screaming at anyone who wasn't white, including children who were not white, screaming at them, send them home. So, scumbag would be the word that I would use to describe them as well





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