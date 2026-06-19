Scotland Trails Morocco 0-1 in World Cup Clash Amid Tactical Struggles

Scotland's World Cup hopes hang in the balance as they fall behind Morocco 1-0 at halftime in Boston. Steve Clarke's side showed offensive futility and defensive frailty, with Che Adams isolated and Morocco dominating midfield. Live updates highlight key misses, saves, and the urgent need for improvement.

Scotland faces Morocco in a crucial World Cup group stage match at Gillette Stadium in Boston, with Steve Clarke 's side looking to build on an opening win.

The match has progressed to the 34-minute mark, and Scotland trails 0-1 after a goal from Morocco. The live blog by Michael Pavitt and colleagues captures the unfolding action and tactical concerns. Scotland's attacking problems are evident, as centre forward Che Adams struggles to hold up the ball, and the team has yet to register a shot on target in the first half hour.

Morocco has dominated possession, repeatedly finding space behind the Scottish midfield, and looks threatening every time they advance. A hydration break offered a brief reprieve, but Scotland's defense remains under constant pressure. Key moments include a wild miss by El Khannouss after a through ball, a mazy run by Diaz that created a chance for El Aynaoui who shot over, and a vital save by Angus Gunn to deny Hakimi.

Scotland's midfield, particularly John McGinn, has been caught out of position, and the team appears disorganized, with misplaced passes and careless turnovers. The first yellow card was shown to Morocco's Issa Diop for a foul on Che Adams, giving Scotland a set-piece opportunity they failed to capitalize on. Celebrity spectators like Pep Guardiola were noted during the break. The analysts suggest that unless Scotland scores soon, their World Cup campaign could be in jeopardy.

The live blog continues to track minute-by-minute developments as the Scots fight to stay in the contest





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