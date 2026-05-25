Scotland's World Cup Qualification Celebrated with Limited Edition Banknote

The Bank of Scotland has created a limited edition £20 note to celebrate Scotland's return to the top table of international football. The note features an image of midfielder Scott McTominay's thrilling over-head bicycle kick that gave the national side an early lead in their deciding qualifying game against Denmark. The goal is set against an image of the Forth Road Bridge. The note is part of a series of events to celebrate Scotland's qualification for the World Cup, including a collector's auction and a prize draw, with all proceeds going to homelessness charity Crisis.

The Bank of Scotland has created a limited edition £20 note to celebrate Scotland 's return to the top table of international football. The note features an image of midfielder Scott McTominay's thrilling over-head bicycle kick that gave the national side an early lead in their deciding qualifying game against Denmark.

The goal is set against an image of the Forth Road Bridge. The note is part of a series of events to celebrate Scotland's qualification for the World Cup, including a collector's auction and a prize draw, with all proceeds going to homelessness charity Crisis. Fans will also have the chance to secure one of the limited edition notes at a series of pop-up 'vault' events in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The new £20 note is a unique way to commemorate a landmark moment in Scottish football history. Scotland's football team will be heading to their opening game of the World Cup in the United States later this summer. The team's qualification for the World Cup is a significant moment for the nation, and the limited edition note is a special way to mark it.

McTominay's iconic goal is already regarded as one of the nation's greatest ever goals, and it's been a privilege for the Bank of Scotland to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way. The note is worth the same monetary value as any other £20 note, but it's 'designed as something special to keep, frame or pass down as a reminder of a landmark moment'





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Scotland World Cup Bank Of Scotland Limited Edition £20 Note Scott Mctominay

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