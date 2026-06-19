Scotland's World Cup Hopes Dim After 1-0 Loss to Morocco in Boston

Scotland suffered a setback in their World Cup campaign, losing 1-0 to Morocco at Gillette Stadium. Despite a stronger second-half showing, Steve Clarke's men couldn't overcome an early goal, leaving their progression in jeopardy.

Scotland faced Morocco in a crucial World Cup group stage match at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, with Steve Clarke 's side seeking to build on their opening victory.

The game began with an early setback for Scotland as Morocco took the lead, putting pressure on the European outfit to respond. Throughout the first half, Morocco dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities, hitting the crossbar and forcing Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn into crucial saves. Scotland struggled to find their rhythm, with their attacking moves often stifled by a disciplined Moroccan defense. The half ended with Scotland trailing 1-0, prompting tactical discussions in the camp during the break.

In the second half, Scotland emerged with more intent, pressing higher and creating chances of their own. John McGinn was particularly active, driving forward and winning a few free-kicks, though a penalty appeal was waved off after a VAR check. Despite improved performances, Scotland couldn't find an equalizer, and Morocco held on for a vital win.

The result leaves Scotland's qualification hopes hanging in the balance, with fans expressing frustration over the first-half display and the team's inability to convert pressure into goals. Post-match analysis highlighted Morocco's tactical discipline and Scotland's missed opportunities, setting the stage for their next group fixture





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Scotland Morocco World Cup Gillette Stadium Steve Clarke John Mcginn Angus Gunn

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