Scotland's political leaders unite to back dementia carers campaign

All major Scottish parties endorse the Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, aiming to fund nationwide support courses for unpaid carers of dementia patients.

All of Scotland's main political parties have pledged support for the Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, a campaign that seeks to raise millions to fund six‑week courses for friends and family members caring for people with dementia. The initiative, backed by the Holyrood leaders, aims to provide unpaid carers with information, support and connections to help them manage the emotional and practical challenges of caring for a loved one with the disease.

How the appeal will work

The appeal will partner with the Alzheimer Society and Alzheimer Scotland to deliver nationwide sessions that cover carers' rights, available services and strategies for coping with the loneliness and exhaustion that often accompany a dementia diagnosis. Each session will run for six weeks and will be offered in a variety of locations across Scotland, allowing carers to meet others in similar situations and share experiences.

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John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, said the campaign is vital because unpaid carers perform "incredible work" but often neglect their own health. He added that the courses would give carers the knowledge and support they need to continue caring for their loved ones while protecting their own wellbeing.

Political leaders' positions

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay praised the Daily Mail for launching the campaign, calling it "outstanding and timely". He urged the public to contribute to the cause and highlighted the partnership with Alzheimer Scotland as a way to ease the pressures on carers.

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Labour leader Michael Marra, who has campaigned for better support for former professional footballers with dementia, welcomed the initiative. He noted that the sessions would provide practical help and information, enabling carers to access the support they need.

Reform UK's Scottish leader Malcolm Offord stressed that carers deserve unconditional support and that the six‑week sessions would empower them to know their rights and connect with other carers. He described dementia as "one of the most devastating conditions for families to battle".

Scottish Greens co‑leader Gillian Mackay expressed pleasure in supporting the campaign, emphasizing that dementia affects the whole family and that having a trusted source of advice can make a real difference. She encouraged anyone who can to back the appeal.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole‑Hamilton called the campaign "vital" and "an incredible lifeline" for people facing difficult circumstances. He highlighted that as the population ages, more individuals will find themselves caring for friends and family with dementia, often without access to support.

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Impact and next steps

The appeal's goal is to raise millions of pounds to fund the nationwide courses, with the expectation that hundreds of sessions will be offered across Scotland. The courses will equip carers with knowledge of their rights, help them connect with peers and ensure they look after themselves while caring for others.

Once the appeal reaches its target, the partnership with Alzheimer Society and Alzheimer Scotland will roll out the first cohort of courses in the coming months. The initiative is expected to provide a tangible lifeline for unpaid carers, reducing the burden on families and improving the quality of care for people living with dementia.