The Nationalist Party in Scotland is facing a crisis after its chief executive, Peter Murrell, was embroiled in an embezzlement scandal. The scandal has injected a deep sense of cynicism into the electorate's outlook on politics, with many feeling that politicians are all the same and that the whole enterprise is sordid and rotten.

Scotland 's Nationalist Party Faces Crisis as Chief Executive Embroiled in Embezzlement Scandal . The scandal has injected a deep sense of cynicism into the electorate's outlook on politics, with many feeling that politicians are all the same and that the whole enterprise is sordid and rotten.

The Nationalists, who had defeated Labour in 2015 on a campaign accusing that party of having betrayed its voters, had not reinvented the political wheel. They had enthused about fresh starts and new approaches but showed no signs of wanting to change the culture of spin, tribalism, partisanship, and presidentialism.

The party's chief executive, Peter Murrell, abused his position to dip into party funds and pay for a bizarre array of purchases, including £2,000 pens and £4,000 watches, salt and pepper grinders with four-figure price tags, coffee machines that cost more than the monthly salary of the average Scot, and a luxury camper van. Murrell treated the SNP's bank account as his own slush fund, living large while the rest of the country was scrimping and scraping.

The impact of these revelations will sour not only Nationalists but voters of all persuasions, who will take it as confirmation that politicians really are all the same. The independence movement, which was once a powerful force in Scotland, has been drained of all passion and creativity. It was subsumed by the Nationalist party machine after the 2014 referendum and has been exploited rather than tended by the SNP.

The upshot of this is that independence is no further forward of where it was 12 years ago, when 55 per cent of Scots voted to remain in the Union. The Nationalist hierarchy knows that 2014 was likely its one and only shot, and that there is no prospect of independence, or even a referendum on the matter, in the near future. The deception will continue, however, because it is all the SNP has





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