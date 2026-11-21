Gregor Townsend's Scotland dominated Japan with 11 tries, securing a decisive Nations Championship win. Liam McConnell and Darcy Graham both scored hat-tricks in the comprehensive victory.

Scotland secured a comprehensive victory over Japan at Murrayfield, running in 11 tries to dominate the latter stages of their Nations Championship pool. The decisive win comes as Gregor Townsend's squad prepares for the finals weekend in London, where they are on course to face either Australia or Argentina.

McConnell and Graham Star in Scoring Display

Liam McConnell and Darcy Graham were the standout performers, with both players achieving hat-tricks in the match. McConnell, in just his third international appearance, marked the occasion with three tries, further establishing his reputation. Graham added his own three tries, moving him to 41 career tries and overtaking Duhan van der Merwe as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.

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Scotland's Tactical Dominance and Squad Depth

Scotland applied themselves fully from the start, scoring three tries before the first quarter concluded. A revamped backline, missing key players like Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu due to injury or rest, showed remarkable depth. Ollie Smith scored twice and Kyle Rowe impressed, proving the squad's readiness despite the absence of regular starters.

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Japan's Defensive Struggles and Lack of Edge

Japan struggled significantly, offering little attacking power beyond a single consolation try in the second half. Their porous defense allowed Scotland to dictate the pace throughout the match. The lack of competitive tension led to crowd entertainment like Mexican waves, as fans reacted to the one-sided nature of the contest.

Kicking Issues and Final Steps Toward Finals

Despite the dominant scoreline, there were minor disappointments such as needless penalties and Tom Jordan's patchy kicking. Jordan missed four conversion attempts and butchered an early kick. Scotland now looks ahead to a sterner test at Twickenham next weekend, aiming for another victory to ensure a satisfying conclusion to 2026.