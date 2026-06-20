Scotland Fans Heartbroken After World Cup Defeat Against Morocco

Scotland fans were left heartbroken after their triumphant World Cup start came to a juddering halt against Morocco in Boston on Friday. The Tartan Army was in need of just one point to burnish their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, but had cold water poured on their hopes of overturning a strong Moroccan side when Ismael Saibari scored within the opening two minutes.

Scotland fans were left heartbroken after their triumphant World Cup start came to a juddering halt against Morocco in Boston on Friday. The Tartan Army was in need of just one point to burnish their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, but had cold water poured on their hopes of overturning a strong Moroccan side when Ismael Saibari scored within the opening two minutes.

After a first-half on the back foot, Scotland grew in confidence in the second-half, and may feel they have been hard done by after missing out on a strong penalty shout in the 1-0 defeat. Looking on both Stateside and at home, supporters cut dejected figures, with fans at an official watch party at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow at times unable to watch as Steve Clarke's side were unable to find the back of the net.

In Boston Stadium in Foxborough, even an impassioned crowd couldn't keep the concern off their faces after Morocco scored. Fans did however continue to create a strong atmosphere inside the stadium for the full 90 minutes, including a poignant minute's applause on the 76th minute to honour Donny Strathie, a travelling fan who died in Boston just after the Haiti match.

Scotland fans looked a far cry from their upbeat pre-match preparations as Steve Clarke and Co lost to Morocco Inside Boston Stadium, the Tartan Army were left downcast shortly after Morocco's opener Away from New England, at an official watch party in Brooklyn, fans appeared almost disbelieving at times, with the result unlikely to sink in until well after half-time. Scenes of disappointment from the Tartan Army will come as a surprise to their hosts in Boston, who have been largely charmed by the expressive travellers from the North.

Scores of fans have all but drunk Boston dry, much to the delight of bar owners across Massachusetts, with jubilant scenes in New England and in Scotland after their opening win against Haiti.

'For perspective, from Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army drank four times as much Boston Lager as we run through on a typical four-day holiday stretch like July 4,' Devon Savage, who owns the company which runs Boston bar Samuel Adams Taproom said. 'We had to schedule an emergency delivery on Saturday morning. We sold over 3,000 pints of lager over the weekend with our teams picking up 70 empty kegs on Monday





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