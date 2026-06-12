Scotland fans depart for World Cup in America

The bulk of the Tartan Army headed off to America on Thursday as the World Cup finally got underway. The supporters were given a special procession inside Edinburgh Airport yesterday, with pipers, drummers, and Highland dancers escorting the travellers to their departure gates.

The bulk of the Tartan Army headed off to America on Thursday as the World Cup finally got underway. After months of waiting, the tournament kicked off with the first game last night.

While the advanced guard of the Tartan Army soaked up the sun and the beer ahead of Scotland's clash with Haiti on Sunday, thousands more got their flights to be at the 'greatest show on earth'. Some were given a memorable send-off as they departed for the nation's first World Cup finals game in 28 years. The supporters were given a special procession inside Edinburgh Airport yesterday, with pipers, drummers, and Highland dancers escorting the travellers to their departure gates.

Around 100 supporters were serenaded by the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo pipes and drums, as a sea of tartan filled the departures hall. Gordon Dewar, chief executive of the airport, said: The Tartan Army is famous around the world and we wanted to create something special to celebrate their spirit and Scotland's long-awaited return to the World Cup.

There's nothing more stirring than the sound of the pipes, and we are delighted to work with our partners at Edinburgh Military Tattoo to showcase Scottish tradition at its very best - and put on a bit of a show for all of the tourists who will be in the airport. Scotland fans outside of the famous Cheers bar in Boston Pipes, drums, and dancers escorted the Tartan Army fans through the airport.

Best of luck to Scotland - do us proud. Jason Barrett, chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: We're incredibly proud to be supporting our national team in the World Cup and what better way to send off supporters than in true Tattoo style at Edinburgh Airport. Nothing beats the stirring sound of the pipes. It is thought up to 30,000 footsoldiers have secured tickets for the games with another 20,000 flying across just to be there.

Many flocked to Boston's Cheers Restaurant & Pub, made famous by the 1980s American sitcom by the same name starring Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, and Kirstie Alley. Among the fans in the city will be First Minister John Swinney who flew out yesterday insisting Steve Clarke's team has really good prospects in the final.

He said he is very optimistic and very excited to see his country's team take on Haiti at the Boston Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, early on Sunday morning UK time. Scotland fan Simon Morley playing bagpipes outside Park Street Church, Boston Before jetting off to the game as an invited guest of the football governing body Fifa, he got into the spirit of the game by meeting with youth footballers at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, and enjoying a tour of the stadium's museum.

The SNP leader said he was still struggling to get his head around the fact he was going and said: I've never seen Scotland in the World Cup, other than at home. I'm looking forward to being there, I can scarcely believe that I'm actually going to be at a World Cup game that Scotland's going to be playing, and it's part of an exciting moment for the country.

I think everyone has been looking forward to this after the success against Denmark and the certainty of qualification and, of course, the events leading up to this are significant. He added: So, I go into this very optimistic and very excited. Mr Swinney later donned a Scotland jersey to pose for a photo in front of the new Scott McTominay mural outside the stadium.

There was a party atmosphere at Edinburgh Airport Asked how he would rate the national side's chances of winning the first three games, he said: I think we've got really good prospects, we've got a great squad. As I watched them play on Saturday, I thought they were demonstrating a lot of precision and they were working very much together. There was a huge level of energy in the team.

It was a swelteringly hot night, and they were performing really well in those conditions. So, I go into this very optimistic that the team's got great chances, great prospects, great strength and, crucially, they are working together, and Scotland is right behind them. But for some fans the joy of travelling over turned into a nightmare when their flight was cancelled because of a mechanical issue.

Passengers booked on board the 11.30am United Airlines flight from Edinburgh to Chicago were dealt the devastating news after it was initially delayed. The operator said there had been a navigation system issue and added: Customers received compensation and re-accommodation on the next available flight.

But it means members of the Tartan Army will struggle to make Scotland's opening game with one fan saying on social media there are no flights today to transfer to and only one on Saturday that leaves enough time to make the final leg of the journey





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