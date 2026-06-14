Scotland Fans Celebrate Historic World Cup Victory in Boston

The Tartan Army partied into the wee small hours in Boston after their team's historic World Cup victory, ending 36 years of hurt for Scotland fans with their first win in the tournament since 1990.

The ecstatic Tartan Army partied into the wee small hours in Boston today after their team’s historic World Cup victory. The tears and beers flowed as the 1-0 victory sank in – ending 36 years of hurt for Scotland fans with their first win in the tournament since 1990.

Dave Dewar, 63, was crying with joy when I met him as he was one of the first supporters through the gates at Boston Stadium before the big match – and afterwards he was weepy again with pride. He told me: ‘I’m like this because I had absolutely no idea I was even coming to this game until three hours ago. My son didn’t tell me we had tickets.

’ His son Morgan, 36, had secretly snapped up a pair of £600 seats last year for this, Scotland’s opening game against Haiti. Then he convinced his dad they should travel to Boston together ‘just to soak up the atmosphere’ in one of the fan zones near the stadium.

‘I didn’t twig. I thought we would be watching it on a screen,’ said Mr Dewar senior.

‘Then three hours ago he suddenly tells me we are coming here. It’s 28 years since Scotland were in a World Cup, and I’m here. That’s why I’m crying. It just completely blew me away.

’ As he stepped into the stadium grounds, retired BT engineer Mr Dewar phoned his wife Anita back home to tell her.

‘She was beside herself, so happy Morgan had done this and so very happy for me,’ he said. ‘I had thought we were going to the fan zone, but Morgan sat me down and said the tickets for the fan zone had been rejected. I was so disappointed. But then he said with a smile: “It’s ok I’ve got tickets for the match”.

’ Dave Dewar with his son Morgan who secretly bought them tickets to Scotland’s opening game against Haiti Dave and Morgan Dewar entering the Boston Stadium just three hours after Morgan told his father - who thought they were going to a fan zone - that they had tickets Scotland fans after the team ended 36 years of hurt with a 1-0 victory over Haiti in the squad’s opening game of the World Cup Morgan: ‘I kept the surprise until I had to tell him so we could get here on time. It was literally last minute.

’ In the evening sunshine, the Dundee father and son melted back into the river of blue and scarlet-clad Scotland fans surging along the concourse from the main gates to the stadium itself. Kick-off was not even until 9pm, and the Tartan Army had been on the march all day in Boston in full battle dress of kilts, sporrans, ginger wigs, Saltires, and noisy chants of ‘No Scotland, no party.

’ For several days, America’s most historic and educated city – home to Harvard and MIT Massachusetts – has been treated to a dawn chorus of bagpipes as the excitement grew. They have been raucous but happy, and just delighted to be at a World Cup after so long. And when midfielder John McGinn fired them ahead with a deflected strike after 28 minutes, everyone went wild.

Darren Macdonald, 36, of Glasgow, who was born in the year Scotland last won a World Cup match – beating Sweden 2–1 at Italy 1990 – said: ‘I’ve never known anything different to Scotland being shite, so I can’t tell you how tremendous this feels. ’ Even the eye-watering costs of supporting their team did not dampen spirits.

Scotland fans paid many thousands of pounds just to get here, and many told me cheerfully how they had shelled out £700 or £500 or even in one case £850 just for seats that were not exactly front row. Trains to the venue were quadruple the normal price, meaning $80 (£60) for a round-trip from Boston, and car parking costs were astronomical – the cheapest I saw was $155 cash, in a field a mile from the stadium, but many pre-booked official spaces had gone for over £500.

Fans hired a fleet of yellow American school busses to beat the exorbitant travel costs and travel to the game in styl





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