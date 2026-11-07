Scottish drivers face higher EV costs than petrol cars due to expensive public charging and lack of home charging access, with tariffs reaching 24p per mile.

Electric vehicle drivers in Scotland are confronting a severe economic penalty as the cost of utilizing public charging infrastructure surpasses the running expenses of traditional petrol vehicles. A comprehensive analysis of current energy tariffs reveals that motorists relying on the public network for Rapid and Ultra-Rapid charging stations are paying up to 24p per mile. This figure significantly exceeds the cost of operating many popular petrol models, which can be driven for as little as 15p per mile.

Infrastructure Barriers And Rising Tariffs

The disparity in running costs is primarily driven by the architectural realities of Scottish housing and the subsequent reliance on commercial charging networks. More than half of all households in Scotland, equating to approximately 1.3 million dwellings, lack access to a private driveway or a dedicated parking space on their own plot. Consequently, these residents cannot benefit from the low-cost overnight domestic charging tariffs that make electric vehicles economical for those with home charging capabilities.

Also read Sylvester Stallone is still desperately trying to curate his public image, on and off screen

Statistics from the Scottish Government's House Condition Survey confirm that 52 percent of all dwellings in the region do not possess private off-street parking. This structural deficit forces a large segment of the driving population to depend entirely on public charge points. Data provided by Zapmap, the UK's leading charge point platform, indicates that nearly all EV chargers in Scotland are now operated by private firms following the phasing out of the state-run ChargePlace Scotland network.

There are currently 13,064 EV chargers available to the public across the country. Of this total, 9,623 units are AC chargers rated as Standard or Standard Plus. While these units typically cost between 12p and 16p per mile, they require six to ten hours to provide a full charge. The remaining 3,441 chargers, representing more than a quarter of the network, are Rapid or Ultra-Rapid DC chargers located on A-roads, motorways, and fuel stations.

Advertisement

Comparative Costs And Vehicle Efficiency

The economic argument for electric vehicles has been severely undermined by recent price hikes in the public charging sector. The Rapid and Ultra-Rapid DC chargers can provide a full charge in ten to sixty minutes but charge approximately 24p per mile. In contrast, recent increases have pushed the price of petrol to 170.5p per litre, yet specific petrol models remain cheaper to operate per mile.

For instance, a Ford Puma can be run for 15p per mile, while a Nissan Qashqai or a Kia Sportage can be operated for 17.6p per mile. These figures demonstrate that for drivers without home charging access, the financial advantage of switching to an electric vehicle has evaporated, with public charging costs now regularly cited as a significant barrier to EV ownership.

Industry Response And Policy Recommendations

The Alliance of British Drivers has strongly criticized the current market conditions, stating that many Scottish EV owners feel misled by previous promises regarding the economy of electric motoring. A spokesperson for the group noted that the cost of charging an EV can indeed be greater than running a petrol model, describing the situation as an EV rip-off that is particularly acute for Scots compared to other parts of Britain.

The UK Department for Transport recently published a review titled Cost of Public Electric Vehicle Charging, which highlighted that tariffs for high-power public chargers have almost doubled since 2021. The report emphasized that while home charging remains relatively cheap, drivers who cannot charge at home are reliant on a public network where prices have increased significantly, removing cheaper running costs as a foregone conclusion.

Advertisement

Addressing this imbalance, the Department for Transport report recommended the widespread introduction of local on-street charging hubs. These hubs would allow residents without driveways to charge their vehicles near their homes overnight at a capped tariff equivalent to cheap domestic rates, potentially reducing costs to around 8p per mile. The report warned that the sharp rise in away-from-home charging costs is discouraging new EV purchases, particularly among those already facing cost-of-living pressures.

Government Action And Future Commitments

In response to the growing concern, the UK government acknowledged in last month's Budget that higher public charging costs risk slowing down EV uptake. Ministers have pledged to establish a taskforce to explore methods for implementing lower local tariffs and have committed to spending £100m from next year specifically on reducing charging costs for the public.

Transport Scotland has also indicated that grants are available to assist people without driveways in installing EV chargers. However, experts maintain that the most effective method for reducing costs remains charging overnight on a private driveway using a slow but cheap domestic charger. For the vast majority of Scottish drivers who lack this option, the current high tariffs on public rapid chargers continue to create a financial burden that challenges the viability of electric vehicle ownership.