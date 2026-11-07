Scotland EV Charging Costs Exceed Petrol, Driver Costs Hit 24p Per Mile

Scottish drivers face higher EV running costs than petrol cars due to public charging tariffs reaching 24p per mile, with 52% of households lacking home charging access.

Drivers in Scotland are facing a significant financial disadvantage as the cost of operating electric vehicles now exceeds that of petrol models for many motorists. Rising electricity tariffs at public charging stations have pushed the price per mile for electric cars up to 24p, while comparable petrol vehicles can be run for as little as 15p per mile. This disparity has triggered warnings from motoring groups that the promise of economical electric motoring has been broken for residents who cannot charge at home.

Public Charging Tariffs Skyrocket for Scottish Drivers

The core mechanism behind this cost increase lies in the reliance on public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, which have seen their tariffs nearly double since 2021. A review published by the UK Department for Transport highlighted that drivers who lack access to home charging are forced to use the public network, where prices have surged significantly. While home charging remains relatively inexpensive, the cost of charging away from home has risen sharply and is expected to continue climbing, creating a financial barrier for those without private driveways.

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Half Of Scottish Households Lack Private Driveways

The Alliance of British Drivers stated that many Scots feel deceived by the initial promises of lower motoring costs, noting that the situation is worse in Scotland than in other parts of Britain. Data from the Scottish government's House Condition Survey reveals that approximately 1.3 million households, representing 52 percent of all dwellings, do not have a private driveway or dedicated parking space. Consequently, thousands of electric vehicle drivers in Scotland must depend on public infrastructure, forcing them to choose between slow, cheap overnight charging or fast but expensive rapid charging options.

Zapmap Data Reveals Scale of Expensive Rapid Chargers

Zapmap, the leading charge point platform, provided data showing that nearly all electric vehicle chargers in Scotland are now operated by private firms following the phase-out of the state-run ChargePlace Scotland network. Out of 13,064 public chargers, 9,623 are AC chargers costing 12 to 16p per mile but requiring six to ten hours for a full charge. The remaining 3,441 are Rapid or Ultra-Rapid DC chargers found on A-roads and motorways, costing around 24p per mile and offering full charges in 10 to 60 minutes, which is far more expensive than refuelling popular petrol cars like the Ford Puma or Nissan Qashqai.

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Government Taskforce Promises Support For Drivewayless Drivers

In response to these challenges, the UK government acknowledged in last month's Budget that high public charging costs risk reducing electric vehicle uptake. Ministers have pledged to establish a taskforce to explore implementing local on-street charging hubs with capped tariffs equivalent to cheap domestic rates, which could allow drivers to run electric vehicles for around 8p per mile. The government has also committed to spending £100m starting next year to help reduce these charging costs and make ownership fairer for those without home charging access.

Transport Scotland Offers Grants For Home Charging Installations

Experts agree that the most effective way to reduce costs is to charge cars overnight on a private driveway using a slow domestic charger. To assist those who cannot currently benefit from this method, Transport Scotland confirmed that grants are available to help people without driveways install electric vehicle chargers. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of soaring public charging prices and support the transition to electric motoring for the majority of Scottish residents who rely on on-street parking.