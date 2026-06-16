Scotland Edges Haiti 1-0 in Group C World Cup Opener Amid Festive Fan Celebrations and High Parking Costs

The World Cup Group C match between Scotland and Haiti took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, with Scotland winning 1-0. The game was marked by lively fan interactions, expensive parking, and logistical adjustments including extended bar hours and tailgating allowances. Haiti dominated possession but couldn't convert chances, leaving Scotland atop the group after the first round.

Fans from Scotland and Haiti gathered inside South Station in Boston, dancing and chanting as they prepared to board MBTA trains to the World Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough .

The Group C matchup between the two nations marked the first of seven World Cup games scheduled in Boston. Despite an earlier controversy over whether tailgating would be permitted, supporters embraced the pre-match atmosphere, with many bringing food and drinks to the stadium vicinity. Local officials initially stated that onsite cookouts were prohibited, though FIFA denied imposing such a ban. Ultimately, fans were allowed to tailgate freely, adding to the festive mood.

Massachusetts lawmakers also adjusted alcohol service hours, extending last call to 3 a.m. on nights with matches, though the change was implemented as a local option, meaning individual municipalities could choose whether to participate. Parking around Gillette Stadium proved to be a major challenge and expense for attendees. Off-site lots within a mile of the stadium charged upwards of $140, while spots directly adjacent to the venue exceeded $200 for the Haiti vs. Scotland match.

Prices escalated the closer drivers got to the stadium, reflecting the high demand and limited supply. Some fans opted to park several miles away and walk or use public transportation, though the MBTA was strained by the volume of supporters traveling to Foxborough. The cost of parking rivaled monthly car payments, drawing criticism from some attendees who described the fees as exorbitant.

On the field, Scotland secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti, placing them at the top of Group C after the first round of matches. Scotland earned three points, while Brazil and Morocco each had one point following their earlier draw. Haiti pressed hard in the second half, dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities, including a powerful header from Frantzdy Pierrot that narrowly missed the net.

Despite Haiti's 45% possession and 12 shots compared to Scotland's nine, the Scottish defense held firm. Scotland's Lewis Ferguson scored the lone goal, and goalkeeper Angus Gunn made key saves to preserve the lead. Post-match, former French star Thierry Henry praised Haiti's performance, calling them "a joy to watch.

" Looking ahead, both teams face difficult upcoming matches against Brazil and Morocco, two of FIFA's top eight-ranked nations. The match also featured mandated hydration breaks due to the summer heat, a new FIFA rule for this tournament. Photographers from WBUR, the Associated Press, and others captured images of the passionate fan scenes, the on-field action, and the bustling stadium environment.

These photos highlighted the cultural celebration surrounding the World Cup, with Scottish and Haitian supporters sharing spaces and chants inside South Station and around the stadium. The event demonstrated the global reach of the tournament and its ability to unite diverse communities in a single host city. As the first of seven matches in Boston concluded, attention turned to the logistical challenges of managing crowds, traffic, and transportation for the remainder of the World Cup series in the region





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