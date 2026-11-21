Gregor Townsend's Scotland defeated Japan with 11 tries at Murrayfield, securing a Nations Championship pool win and positioning themselves for finals weekend.

Scotland delivered a dominant performance at Murrayfield, securing a comprehensive victory over Japan in the Rugby Nations Championship. Gregor Townsend's squad ran in 11 tries to conclude their pool stage commitments with a resounding win that highlights their strength against lower-tier opposition. The match served as a crucial confidence booster ahead of the finals weekend in London, where the winner will face either Australia or Argentina.

McConnell and Graham Score Hat-Tricks in Dominant Display

Liam McConnell and Darcy Graham were the standout performers, each scoring a hat-trick to dismantle the Japanese defense. McConnell, playing in just his third international appearance, marked the occasion with exceptional form. The 22-year-old flanker has established himself as a key talent for both his club and the national team. Graham matched this brilliance by crossing in the final minute to complete his own three-try haul.

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Graham's performance moved him to 41 career international tries. This milestone places him six tries ahead of Duhan van der Merwe as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer. The winger consistently troubled the Japan backline throughout the afternoon. His ability to burst through defenses provided a constant threat to the visiting side. The pair shared the spotlight in a display of attacking prowess that left Japan with little chance of recovery.

Other squad members also made significant contributions to the victory. Ollie Smith scored twice, demonstrating his importance in the backs. Kyle Rowe impressed on the wing, effectively making a statement after being omitted from the squad for the previous match against Australia. These performances underscored the depth of the current Scottish roster. Townsend managed his resources effectively given the absences of several key players.

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Squad Depth Shines Amid Key Absences and Resting Players

Gregor Townsend was forced to rely on fringe players due to injuries and rotation policies. Key figures such as Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Huw Jones, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, and Scott Cummings were unavailable. Despite these absences, the Scottish side applied themselves with clinical precision. The match was effectively decided before the first quarter of the match concluded.

The home side ran in three tries within the opening period. This marked a shift in dynamics, as the backs were finally involved in the attacking phase. Previous outings against the All Blacks and Australia had seen the forwards do the heavy lifting. The glut of tries at Murrayfield energized the sold-out crowd on a freezing afternoon. The excitement was concentrated in spurts whenever Scotland threatened to extend their lead further.

The lack of competitive resistance from Japan meant that fan entertainment relied heavily on self-organized displays. Mexican waves swept around the stadium from early in the second half. The atmosphere reflected the one-sided nature of the contest. Scotland were not tested in any substantial manner by a Japanese side that offered little attacking prowess. Their defensive porousness allowed Scotland to prey on weaknesses with ease.

Errors mar victory as Scotland look toward finals test

Despite the overwhelming margin of victory, there were notable errors from the Scottish side. Needless penalties were conceded, including several infractions in the scrum. Tom Jordan had a patchy kicking display that impacted the scoreboard. He missed one early kick for touch and failed to convert four attempts. These errors prevented a potentially even larger winning margin for the hosts.

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Japan entered the match looking to redeem themselves after a previous thrashing by England. They were equally pitiful in Edinburgh, offering little in attack beyond a single consolation try early in the second half. Scotland's first try arrived after just five minutes following a miscued box kick. Jamie Dobie hoisted the kick, and Ollie Smith hacked the loose ball forward for Darcy Graham to score.

Respite for Japan was brief as the Scottish backs enjoyed significant space and ball. A third try came through Kyle Rowe after unselfish work from Graham. Darcy Graham added a fourth try to extend the lead further. Stafford McDowall, playing as stand-in captain, knocked on close to the line, but the damage was already done. The only disappointing aspects were the disciplinary issues and kicking inconsistencies.

Scotland will face a sterner test at neutral Twickenham next weekend. The upcoming match against either Australia or Argentina will provide a true gauge of their elite status. A victory in the finals would allow Townsend's side to view 2026 with relative satisfaction. The current squad has shown the capability to deliver when required. The depth displayed here suggests resilience as they approach the final round.