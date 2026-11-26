Sir Gregor Smith steps down as Chief Medical Officer citing health grounds after the NHS Grampian liver surgery scandal reveals 19 unnecessary deaths and government transparency failures.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith has officially resigned from his position, marking a significant leadership change within the national health service. The departure comes amidst intense scrutiny surrounding the NHS Grampian Scandal, which has exposed severe failings in patient care and surgical oversight. Sir Gregor cited health grounds for his decision, stating that the role has taken a toll on his mental wellbeing during his six and a half years in office. His exit follows a period of intense pressure triggered by the disclosure of avoidable patient deaths in Aberdeen.

Resignation Details and Health Grounds

Sir Gregor Smith confirmed his departure by stating he does not currently enjoy the good mental health necessary to continue facing the exceptional challenges of the post. He described his time as CMO as a privilege but noted that the nature and purpose of the role are often misunderstood by the public and policymakers alike. The current health secretary, Angela Constance, accepted his resignation after he informed Parliament of his involvement in the Grampian hepatobiliary service issues.

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The former chief medical officer emphasized that his decision was deeply personal and requested privacy moving forward. He expressed gratitude for the messages of support he has received from colleagues across the country during this transition. Sir Gregor remains confident that an independent review will demonstrate that his advice regarding the hepatobiliary service was consistent with the expectations of his role. He stressed that no one in public life is unaccountable for their actions or decisions during their tenure.

NHS Grampian Scandal Core Details

The catalyst for this leadership vacuum is a catalogue of failings at NHS Grampian, specifically concerning liver and pancreatic surgery at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A whistleblower recently highlighted that at least 19 patients died unnecessarily out of a group of 45 who underwent these complex surgical procedures. These deaths were identified through an expert review conducted in 2022, but the findings remained hidden from the public for over a year.

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Dr Mohammed Habib, a consultant surgeon, announced the findings at a press conference last week, revealing the gravity of the situation. Dr Habib stated that he had previously attempted to raise these serious concerns directly with the Scottish Government and Sir Gregor Smith. Both the then Chief Medical Officer and the former Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, had seen the report before it was made public. This disclosure has intensified demands for accountability regarding why the information was withheld for so long.

Government Response and Independent Review

Angela Constance, the current Health Secretary, has ordered an immediate independent review into hepatobiliary surgery at the board. She has demanded 100 per cent transparency to restore public confidence among patients and staff. Ms Constance insisted that there was no cover-up, but the timing of the report's release has raised serious questions about institutional accountability. The review aims to investigate the systemic issues that allowed such failings to occur without timely intervention.

The situation has sparked a broader conversation about the support mechanisms available for senior health officials in Scotland. Sir Gregor Smith noted that many colleagues across the health system have suffered during the pandemic and the difficult period that followed. His resignation highlights the intense pressure faced by those responsible for national health strategy. The upcoming review will likely shape the future governance of NHS boards and the role of the Chief Medical Officer.