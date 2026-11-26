Sir Gregor Smith steps down as Scotland's Chief Medical Officer citing mental health strains following the NHS Grampian surgical failings scandal.

Sir Gregor Smith has resigned as Scotland's Chief Medical Officer, concluding his tenure after a period marked by intense public scrutiny and institutional crisis. The former health chief cited health grounds as the primary reason for his departure, stating that he no longer possessed the mental resilience required to sustain the demands of the position. His exit follows a damaging whistleblower revelation concerning patient safety failures within the Scottish National Health Service system. This leadership change occurs amidst deepening concerns regarding governance and transparency in regional health boards.

Smith Resigns Citing Mental Health Strains

Sir Gregor Smith formally announced his decision to step down from the role of Chief Medical Officer of Scotland on health grounds. The professional stated that the prolonged pressure of the pandemic and subsequent political pressures had significantly impacted his well-being. He emphasized that he does not currently enjoy the good mental health necessary to continue with the exceptional challenges that this role exposes officials to. Smith expressed that it had been a privilege to serve the country for the last six and a half years since his appointment in December 2020. However, he noted that the nature and purpose of the role are not generally understood by the public or political bodies.

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NHS Grampian Surgical Failings Revealed

The resignation comes in the immediate wake of a severe whistleblower disclosure regarding patient outcomes at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Dr. Mohammed Habib, a consultant surgeon, recently announced that an expert review into deaths had identified at least 19 unnecessary deaths among 45 patients who underwent liver and pancreatic surgery. The review, which was conducted in 2022, was withheld from public view until Dr. Habib decided to release the findings at a press conference. The surgeon claimed that he had previously attempted to raise these critical concerns directly with the Scottish Government. He stated that both the former Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith and the then Health Secretary Humza Yousaf had reviewed the report.

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Angela Constance Demands Full Transparency

Angela Constance, the current Health Secretary, has moved quickly to address the crisis by ordering an independent review into hepatobiliary surgery at the health board. She insisted that the process must achieve 100 per cent transparency for the sake of patients and staff. Constance emphasized that maintaining public confidence is essential to ensuring that such failings are identified and corrected. While she demanded a thorough investigation, she also stated that there was no evidence of a cover-up within the government or the health service. The review aims to restore trust in the healthcare system after the shocking revelations of preventable patient deaths.

Sir Gregor Smith Defends Past Advising

Sir Gregor Smith addressed the circumstances of his departure by asserting that he acted appropriately during his time in office. He acknowledged that no one in public life is unaccountable for their actions or decisions. Smith expressed confidence that the review initiated by the Cabinet Secretary would demonstrate that he provided advice regarding the Grampian hepatobiliary service consistent with the role of the Chief Medical Officer. He described his decision to resign as very personal and noted that he has already gone on the record to Parliament regarding his involvement. Smith requested privacy as he moves forward, while expressing gratitude for the messages of support he has received from colleagues across the country.