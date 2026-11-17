New biography reveals Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro discussed a bizarre, surreal sexual scene during the development of Raging Bull, showcasing a different vision for the classic film.

A newly published biography has unearthed previously unheard audio recordings that reveal a radically different creative direction for Martin Scorsese's 1980 cinematic masterpiece. The tapes, discovered by author Mark Binelli, document early brainstorming sessions where the legendary director and lead actor Robert De Niro discussed including a surreal, sexually explicit sequence that was ultimately removed from the final cut. This discovery offers a startling glimpse into the malleable nature of a film widely celebrated for its intense psychological realism and visceral violence.

Biography Unearths Secret 1976 Audio Recordings

The revelation comes from Binelli's extensive work, Just a Shot Away: Martin Scorsese's Life in Film, which serves as the first major biography of the filmmaker. The recordings, dated back to 1976, were captured by writer and frequent Scorsese collaborator Mardik Martin during meetings involving Scorsese, De Niro, Jake LaMotta, and Peter Savage. Binelli noted that the tapes also capture loud, unmistakable cocaine snorting, highlighting the intense and chaotic atmosphere of the creative process during that era.

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Binelli's biography chronicles the extraordinary life and career of Scorsese, who directed classic films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, and The Departed. The book details his early days, his close working collaboration with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, and his personal relationships with Liza Minnelli and Isabella Rossellini. However, it is the surviving 1976 recordings that provide the most direct insight into how the director operated at a pivotal moment in his career.

Surreal Funeral and Hypnosis Scene Concept

The recordings reveal that Scorsese floated the idea of a highly theatrical funeral scene for a fictional uncle of Jake LaMotta. Described as not modest, the scene involved weeping, wailing, and grabbing at the dead body until all hell broke loose when the coffin was closed. Following this, the proposed action takes a bizarre turn when Jake returns to the deceased uncle's untouched apartment with his wife Vikki and friend Pete to search for homemade wine.

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In the proposed sequence, Pete, who was an enthusiast of hypnosis in real life, talks Jake into hypnotizing Vikki. Once she succumbs, Jake suggests she perform a sexual act on Pete while Jake observes from the shadows, sipping strong wine and smoking a cigar. Binelli notes that Scorsese was serious enough about this draft to design it in detail, imagining a wide shot in a darkened room where the actors in the background are obscured by shadows, creating a detached, voyeuristic perspective.

The surrealism escalates further as Jake is pictured holding out his glass for more wine, only for the spectral image of the recently deceased uncle to appear and pour the liquid into his empty glass. This concept stands in stark contrast to the grounded, gritty realism that defines the released film, which won the Academy Award for Best Actor for De Niro and features graphic scenes of unrelenting violence in and out of the ring.

De Niro's Immersion Saved Scorsese's Career

While Scorsese explored these surreal narrative possibilities, Robert De Niro was deeply focused on the physical and emotional transformation required for the role of Jake LaMotta. De Niro, now 83, weighed in on even minor story developments and aspects of his character, demonstrating a commitment that extended to punishing training sessions to reach peak fitness. He subsequently gained sixty pounds by consuming vast portions of pasta, cheese, and milkshakes to portray the older, 'fat Jake.'

This dedication to Raging Bull is believed to have saved the life and career of Martin Scorsese. The director, whose past drug use is well-documented, almost died from a near-fatal cocaine overdose in the summer of 1978. De Niro's unwavering focus on the project helped pull Scorsese back from the brink, solidifying their partnership as one of the most significant in cinema history. The surviving recordings offer an extraordinary glimpse into this working relationship at one of its peak moments.

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Impact on Modern Film Analysis and Legacy

The publication of these tapes adds a new layer to the analysis of Raging Bull, a film adaptation of Peter Savage's 1970 memoir about his childhood friend and former boxing champion Jake LaMotta. By revealing the director's willingness to experiment with pornographic and supernatural elements, the biography highlights the rigorous editing process that shaped the final product into a classic. Binelli's work confirms that while the final film was a triumph of psychological drama, the path to its creation involved radical deviations from the source material.

The biography also touches upon Scorsese's colorful romantic life, including his marriage to Isabella Rossellini and his relationship with Liza Minnelli, photographed with De Niro and Al Pacino around 1981. These personal details, combined with the professional insights from the tapes, paint a comprehensive picture of the man behind the camera. The recordings demonstrate that the creation of a masterpiece often involves discarded ideas that are just as vivid and memorable as the scenes that survive in the final cut.