Scorsese and DiCaprio Team for First Pure Horror Film 'What Happens At Night'

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaborate on a gothic horror adaptation, marking a major genre shift for both filmmakers ahead of its 2026 release.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are joining forces again for a new film titled What Happens At Night , slated for a 2026 release . This collaboration marks their seventh feature together, following a successful run that began with Gangs of New York in 2002 and continued through The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

What makes this project particularly notable is its significant departure from the crime dramas and historical epics that define their previous work. For Scorsese, it represents his first foray into a pure horror film, a genre he has long admired but never fully embraced. For DiCaprio, it is a return to horror after more than three decades, since his debut in Critters 3.

The film is adapted from Peter Cameron's gothic horror novel of the same name and follows a couple, played by DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who travel to an isolated European town to adopt a child, only to encounter disturbing characters and unsettling events. The supporting cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris, adding further prestige to the production.

With horror gaining increasing recognition during award seasons, What Happens At Night is positioned to be a major contender, potentially bringing both director and star back into the spotlight for major accolades. Although an exact release date is unconfirmed, production timelines suggest a premiere by Christmas 2026. The film's mystery fantasy horror blend, combined with the Scorsese-DiCaprio track record, makes it one of the most anticipated releases of the year, promising to elevate the genre with its auteur-driven approach





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Martin Scorsese Leonardo Dicaprio What Happens At Night Horror Film Gothic Novel Adaptation Jennifer Lawrence Mads Mikkelsen 2026 Release Award Predictions

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