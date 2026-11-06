Scorpio New Moon November 9: 6-Month Masterclass Begins With Mercury Retrograde Pause

Unlock the transformative power of the Scorpio new moon on November 9 with expert advice on intention setting, psychological growth, and building deeper connections.

The Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 9 at 2 AM EST, marking a definitive turning point in the current celestial cycle. This Sunday night event introduces a powerful, all-or-nothing energy that sweeps across the collective consciousness. The timing coincides with the ongoing Mercury retrograde, creating a unique environment where deep introspection is prioritized over rapid action.

This lunar phase serves as the first day of a six-month masterclass for personal development and transformation. The energy demands humility and an open-minded approach, encouraging individuals to view themselves as students ready to learn. The universe is pushing for a shift in mentality, urging a commitment to moving differently rather than holding onto stagnant patterns or neglected dreams.

Also read November 9 to 15 Astrology: New Moon in Scorpio and Retrograde End

Mercury retrograde creates a protective slowdown that prevents impulsive decisions driven by the obsessive nature of Scorpio. This planetary alignment may amplify feelings of stagnation or mental blockage, making it difficult to fully step into your power right now. However, this pause allows for more thoughtful, sustainable growth and prevents rushing a process that requires careful cultivation.

The intense focus of this new moon drives individuals toward deeper psychological work and the formation of more authentic connections. People are urged to monitor any know-it-all attitudes or defensive reactions that might hinder genuine progress. The retrograde energy acts as a mirror, reflecting ego-driven impulses and transforming potential conflicts into opportunities for emotional maturity.

Navigating this phase requires choosing which aspect of Scorpio to embody most effectively. The scorpion represents a reactive and protective stance, while the eagle symbolizes a solitary and observant approach. The phoenix offers a transformative path, representing wisdom and the ability to rise from ashes. Choosing the phoenix or eagle energy can help mitigate the impulsivity associated with the scorpion.

The Scorpio New Moon places a strong emphasis on building trusting and intimate relationships over the next six months. This is a we-centric moment that encourages individuals to step outside their own needs while maintaining their sense of self. The goal is to find the intersection where personal values meet the needs of others to create a foundation for mutually beneficial connections.

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Hard conversations may be overdue, whether with oneself or with partners, to assess the give-and-take dynamics in current relationships. Building trust requires time and intention, so rushing the process is counterproductive to long-term stability. The universe is highlighting old habits that have been neglected and pushing for a shift in mentality to move forward.

Individuals are encouraged to set intentions and think about next steps so that they align with the new moon energy. While it may seem counterintuitive to set intentions when still discovering what you want, this phase offers a beautiful opportunity to dig deeper. The goal is to prepare for a journey that will refine skills and sharpen perspective over the coming months.

Old ways of working or dreams you refuse to relinquish might be getting in the way of your progress. A shift in mentality is necessary to prevent these aspirations from withering and fading over time. If you are going to commit to anything, commit to moving differently and tending to your goals with consistent care.

Intention setting is the first step toward letting magic into your life, but actionable follow-through is required to manifest meaningful change. Without concrete steps, those intentions are better left unsaid, and opportunities may be missed. Reflect on your routines and focus on what truly deserves your time and energy during this transformative period.

The moon in Scorpio can feel tough due to its obsessive and tunnel-vision desires. However, the cosmos has lacked this sense of decisiveness for several weeks, making this phase particularly potent. The benefit of this new moon is that it opens the door to deep psychological work, sharing with others, and building deeper connections.

People often feel an emotional clarity that is hard to ignore, though it can be easy to question when logic gets in the way. What you would pursue if you did not question that inner desire is a critical question to ask during this transit. The rising sign horoscopes below provide a place to start your reflection, but you must act on what you uncover.

Aries is finding themselves in a we-centric moment, needing to step outside of themselves without losing their sense of self. The Venn diagram of your needs and values must intersect with others to create a constant upon which you rely. Focus on finding common ground and building trusting, intimate connections during this phase.

Taurus is asked to clarify what they hope to receive from relationships over the next six months. A hard conversation might be overdue about whether the give-and-take of a connection is mutually beneficial. Allow yourself to move slowly and with intention, staying open to vulnerable interactions that feed your soul.

Gemini is being pushed to get serious about what is occupying their time and to build a process that flows with them. The universe is calling for a buckle-down approach to daily life, focusing on where you are going and staying present in the moment. Use this new moon to build a routine that won't let you fall off the rails.

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Cancer is being invited to reclaim joy and permit themselves to have fun in a freeing, childlike way. The past few weeks have been about reclaiming joy, and you have likely been swimming in reminders of what makes you tick. Trust that you will not overdo it and lose sight of responsibilities.

Leo is getting a new lease on their emotional life and finding ways to appreciate the depth of their inner self. Naming what you need at home and from your family is key to feeling safe enough to honor authentic feelings. Trust is vital, so believe that your heart can guide the way through this intensity.

Virgo is being encouraged to build trust with their own mind and share their story in a manner that connects them to others. Discretion matters, but that does not mean you cannot maneuver complex ideas with ease. The more you work with words and conversations, the more powerful you become.

Libra is being asked to ensure their desires and resource use are aligned with what they value. The intensity of this new moon can make you a master of your material world if tapped into correctly. Do not let others' desires sway you as you try to fit in or seem more likable.

Scorpio is at the center of this transit and must be real with themselves about who they are and what they need. A degree of honesty is necessary to make the most of this new moon and embody your most authentic self. The energy in the air is asking if you are showing up enough.

Sagittarius is in a race to shed their skin, but the challenge is not to rush the rebirth process. You can gain psychological wisdom through this new moon by stepping into a more methodical approach to life. Sit with what you need deep in your soul to understand what can stay and what should fade.

Capricorn is at a crossroads between investing energy in existing relationships and looking for ones with more depth. Focus on spaces where shared values and interests can be fostered to build a more intentional community. Go out and build something bigger than yourself by rallying those ready to support you.

Aquarius is being offered a chance to follow a new path in their career that supports their dreams. This does not mean quitting your job, but it will help to ensure the effort you put in aligns with your vision. Honest reflection on why you are working toward that dream is essential for long-term fulfillment.

Pisces has a chance to tap back into a visionary quest set out on years ago and expand their perspective. The desire to experience new and exciting things persists, even if the original dream is no longer as sparkly. Commit to showing up regularly for things outside your comfort zone that will inspire and educate you.