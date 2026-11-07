Scorpio New Moon and Direct Planets Shape Weekly Astrology Horoscope

Discover how the New Moon in Scorpio and Mercury and Venus turning direct impact zodiac signs from November 9 to 15, offering insights on love, career, and personal growth for all twelve signs.

The cosmic landscape undergoes a significant shift this week as Venus and Mercury station direct on Friday, marking the end of a period of retrograde motion that has influenced communication and relationships. This celestial event coincides with the powerful New Moon in Scorpio, creating a potent window for introspection, healing, and new beginnings across the zodiac. For many individuals, this period offers a fresh start, allowing for the resolution of past conflicts and the clarification of long-term goals as the planetary alignments begin to move forward in their natural progression.

New Moon in Scorpio Triggers Deep Transformation

The primary driver of this week's astrological energy is the New Moon in Scorpio, which serves as a catalyst for profound psychological shifts and emotional processing. This lunar phase encourages individuals to confront hidden truths, release outdated narratives, and reclaim personal power, particularly for those with strong Scorpio placements or ascendants. The energy of Scorpio demands authenticity and depth, pushing individuals to strip away superficial layers and address the core issues that have been suppressed during the preceding retrograde period. This is a time for regeneration, where the shadows of the past are brought into the light to be healed and integrated into a stronger sense of self.

Also read November 9 to 15 Astrology: New Moon in Scorpio and Retrograde End

For those sensitive to the emotional currents, this New Moon acts as a recap of the Venus retrograde experience, highlighting relationship dynamics that require attention or closure. Reconciliations become possible as the fog of confusion lifts, allowing for clearer communication and deeper understanding between partners. Singles are encouraged to remain open to new opportunities, as this period sets the tone for falling in love with beauty, new beginnings, and personal transformation. The emphasis is on self-love and valuing oneself, which forms the foundation for healthier external connections.

Mars in Leo and Home Sector Heals Family Bonds

Individuals with Leo placements are currently experiencing a surge of confidence and drive as Mars resides in their sign, reminding them of their unstoppable potential and leadership capabilities. This planetary alignment encourages a bold approach to personal goals while cautioning against impulsivity in social interactions. Patience and grace toward colleagues and friends are essential, as the energy of Mars can sometimes manifest as aggression or impatience. The retrograde period has also brought healing energy to the home sector, providing an opportunity to mend fences with family members and show up supportively for loved ones.

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As Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13, Leos become more aware of their emotional landscape, a development that is crucial for continued personal growth. Ignoring these emotional signals is discouraged; instead, individuals are advised to find constructive ways to work with their feelings. This increased emotional awareness, combined with the steady presence of Mars, creates a powerful dynamic for assertive yet compassionate action. The period leading up to the end of the month, when Mars moves into the next sign, requires careful channeling of energy to prevent unnecessary conflicts.

Career Growth and Communication Clarity for Aquarius

The career sector has been a focal point of astrological activity for Aquarius for quite some time, and the New Moon gifts this sign with new resources that facilitate further transformation. This is an ideal time to take on new educational courses, seek mentorship, or engage in activities that expand professional skills and knowledge. The energy supports growth through learning and collaboration, encouraging individuals to look outward for guidance and support. The transition from a period of holding plans on hold to one of active pursuit marks a significant turning point for career advancement.

With Venus and Mercury direct, the focus shifts toward enhancing relationships and receiving support from professional networks. These powerful transits catapult relationship dynamics forward, allowing for the reception of assistance and collaboration that can accelerate career goals. The changes desired by Aquarius are now within reach, provided they can navigate the lingering effects of the post-retrograde fog. The week encourages optimism and forward planning, making it an excellent time to lay the groundwork for future adventures and professional achievements. Expect clear communication and the resolution of any misunderstandings that may have stalled progress.

Weekly Horoscope Insights Across All Zodiac Signs

For Scorpio, the focus is on building and growing creative talents before the Sun enters the sign later in the month. The New Moon illuminates the path for artistic evolution, taking back power and making it easier to connect with imagination and concepts. Taurus is invited to view relationship dynamics with a renewed perspective, as the energizing New Moon serves as a prelude to positive changes expected in early December. Cancer is urged to conclude old relationship chapters and welcome new opportunities, viewing this time as a start to falling in love with new beginnings. Virgo can expect their vision to become clearer, with increased confidence allowing them to pick up where they left off after the retrograde period.

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Sagittarius is encouraged to explore advancement in the career sector, tapping into an aristocratic side that takes initiative once the Moon moves into Sagittarius on Tuesday. Capricorn may feel compelled to donate or clear out material possessions, as the New Moon uncovers their relationship with the material world. Libra sees results in their relationships, including the connection with themselves, realizing their many talents and the positive shift in their perspective. Pisces finds that their vision for building and constructing becomes clearer, allowing them to begin a new learning path that ensures success. All signs are advised to use this week to heal, grow, and prepare for the more direct planetary energies of the coming weeks, ensuring that their actions are aligned with their deepest values and long-term goals.