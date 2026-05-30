Score Predictions for No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky — Morgantown Regional

West Virginia and Kentucky are getting used to this whole playing each other in an NCAA regional thing. Tonight's matchup will mark the third time in four years

West Virginia and Kentucky are getting used to this whole playing each other in an NCAA regional thing. Tonight's matchup will mark the third time in four years they have met on a regional weekend, and the Wildcats will be looking for payback after blowing a huge lead to WVU a year ago, which led to their elimination.

Kentucky is playing with house money right now, and after taking down Wake Forest, their confidence received a huge boost. I'm not saying this game isn't winnable or that the Mountaineers can't bounce back and win the regional. It's just really hard to go perfect in a regional, and this Kentucky team can put some serious stress on a pitching staff and defense with their aggressive style, which is similar to WVU's.

Maxx Yehl will pitch well enough to win, but the bullpen gets tagged for a couple of runs, and WVU's offense fails to string together enough QUABs to pull off a comeback. Plus, pretty much everything that West Virginia could have wanted it to on Friday. Kentucky pulled the upset, so they don't have to face Wake's plethora of power arms and bats.

WVU was able to save the bullpen thanks to the work of Chansen Cole and David Hagen, and if you want to look ahead, UCLA shockingly lost to Saint Mary's. You all know how this works by now, right? When it looks like all of the stars are starting to align for West Virginia to do something special, they find a way to stub their toe, regardless of sport.

Allow me to reiterate, I still believe West Virginia can come out of this regional. The pressure is more on the Mountaineers tonight because of the expectations. Interestingly enough, this matchup will mark the third time in the last four years that the Mountaineers will take on the Wildcats in a regional. West Virginia fell 10-0 to Kentucky in 2023, but bounced back last year to beat them twice in the Clemson regional.

This time around, the Mountaineers are the much hotter team coming into the contest. The Wildcats squeaked out a 6-5 victory over Wake Forest yesterday after fighting their way into regional play. It's hard not to have confidence in the Mountaineers, given who will be on the bump for them in Maxx Yehl. Kendrick Family ballpark put forth one of the most electric crowds in the history of the venue yesterday, and today should be no different.

I will take the Mountaineers to win a close one and move on to the regional final. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsSchuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.





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