Scorching weather in Seattle for city's first World Cup match

Incoming heat advisory will coincide with Seattle’s first-ever FIFA World Cup match on Monday as Belgium faces Egypt at noon. Our FOX 13 weather team breaks down what to expect on match day.

SEATTLE A strengthening ridge of high pressure brought widespread sunshine and much warmer temperatures across western Washington today. Afternoon highs climbed into the 80s and low 90s for many communities as the region continued its transition into the hottest stretch of weather so far this year.

Weather alerts are now in effect as dangerous heat develops Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisories cover much of Western Washington and Western Oregon through Tuesday morning, while a widespread moderate risk and isolated major risk for heat-related illnesses is expected. The hottest locations in Southwest Washington could reach the mid to upper 90s. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should take precautions.

Drink plenty of water, seek shade whenever possible, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and check on vulnerable neighbors, friends, and family members. Those without access to air conditioning will likely experience the greatest impacts, especially as overnight temperatures remain elevated in the mid-60s and provide little relief from the heat. Remember to never leave children, adults, or pets inside vehicles, even for a short period of time.on Monday as Belgium faces Egypt at noon.

Fans heading to the stadium should stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, plan for extra shade breaks, and verify which water bottles are permitted before arriving. Elevated fire danger will also continue through the heat event. Dry conditions, low humidity, and warmer temperatures will increase the risk of fire spread. Avoid activities that could spark a fire and follow any local burn restrictions.

Tomorrow will bring partly-to-mostly sunny skies and another very warm day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s for many locations. Heat-related impacts and fire danger will remain concerns throughout the day. A cooling trend will begin Tuesday as temperatures fall back into the 70s. Seasonal weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with comfortable afternoons and sunshine continuing.

Temperatures will warm again by Friday, Juneteenth, when Team USA takes on Australia in Seattle. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. By next Saturday, temperatures should ease back into the upper 70s with pleasant summer conditions continuing across the region. Seattle weather cools back into the 70s by midweek before warming to the low 80s again for Friday’s World Cup match and Juneteenth. MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Forecast Weather Us Wa King County Seattle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Visit Seattle launches drone scoreboard shows after every World Cup matchSoccer fans in Seattle will soon have a new reason to look up. A never-before-seen drone scoreboard is set to debut during Seattle’s first World Cup match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »