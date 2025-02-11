Scorched Lot in Pacific Palisades Sells for Nearly $1 Million Less After Devastating Fire

A property ravaged by the January Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, has been sold for almost $1 million less than its original price. The owner, who purchased the property in 2005 for $1.54 million, chose to sell rather than rebuild after the fire destroyed her home. Despite the devastation, the property attracted significant investor interest, ultimately selling to a local buyer for $999,000.

A property in Pacific Palisades , California , that was ravaged by the devastating Palisades Fire in January, has been sold for nearly $1 million less than its original price. The 9,932-square-foot lot, located on Avenida de la Herradura, was listed for $999,000 on January 16th, just nine days after the fire swept through the area. According to the listing agent, Richard Schulman of Schulman Team/KW Advisors, the original owner, who purchased the property in 2005 for $1.

54 million, made the decision to sell rather than rebuild. She plans to remain in the nearby community. Schulman revealed to Realtor.com that the buyer is a local investor, noting that there was significant interest in the property from both local and out-of-area investors. The agent expressed optimism about the future of the area, stating, 'Despite what happened, this will be an amazing area again.' Aerial images clearly show the property was among several homes destroyed by the fire, and online mapping services display a blurred image where the home once stood.The Palisades Fire, which ignited on the afternoon of January 7th, was fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, the strongest to hit Southern California in over a decade. These intense winds not only exacerbated the fire's spread but also hampered firefighting efforts by preventing helicopters and planes from effectively dropping water or fire retardant. The fire raged for seven days, spanning over 23,000 acres and causing widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The blaze forced evacuations across parts of Los Angeles County, including Bel-Air, Brentwood, and Santa Monica. The devastating consequences of the fire included the destruction of 6,833 structures and damage to nearly 1,000 others. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities are focusing on Skull Rock, a popular hiking destination north of Sunset Boulevard, as a potential starting point. This area had experienced a separate fire just six days prior to the Palisades Fire





