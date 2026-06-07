Scooter rider strikes vehicle in SoCal road rage incident

A late-night roadway clash in Corona is going viral after a scooter rider was filmed allegedly hurling their ride at a car during a heated confrontation with multiple motorists. The chaotic scene u…

was filmed allegedly hurling their ride at a car during a heated confrontation with multiple motorists.unfolded around 8 p.m. on May 28 along the 450 block of Auto Center Drive, according to the witness who recorded the video and later posted it online.quickly escalated into a full-blown roadside standoff, with several people gathering near the roadway as tensions spiked.

In the footage, the rider can be seen at one point throwing the scooter directly at a vehicle. Tiktok/@josueperez36918alleged a more provocative chain of events, including accusations that the rider cut off a vehicle and flashed an obscene gesture before things spiraled out of control. At another point in the video, a physical altercation allegedly broke out after someone reportedly exited a vehicle, though details remain unclear.

The situation eventually drew a response from the Corona Police Department, with footage appearing to show officers arriving on scene as bystanders watched on. What happened immediately before police arrived, or whether any charges were issued, remains unknown. No injuries, arrests, or citations have been confirmed so far.





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