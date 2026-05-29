Scooter Braun weighs in on Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ performance — and breaks silence on ‘surprise’ romance

Braun dubbed the actress an “extraordinary woman,” describing her on a podcast as “kind and generous and smart, real and down to earth.”

“I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it,” Braun said when asked about the HBO drama on Thursday’s episode of Suzy Weiss’“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” he gushed about Sweeney on Thursday, calling their romance “one of the biggest surprises ever.

”“I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress,” Braun quipped.played by Richard Gere’s son, Homer. Braun also called Sweeney “extraordinary,” “kind” and “generous” as he gushed over their “surprise” romance. Braun and Sweeney started dating last fall after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding that summer.

“He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft,” an insider shared. The source also said Braun and Sweeney have a “very secure” relationship with “a strong level of trust between them. ” “Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on,” the insider told us.

“He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished. ”, the entertainment exec holding the actress in his arms in front of one of the stages and the duo making silly faces in a photo booth.

“He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished,” a source told us of the couple . Scooter Braun spoke about his romance with Sydney Sweeney for the first time on Suzy Weiss' podcast Thursday. Braun and Sweeney started dating last fall after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding that summer.

"He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished," a source told us of the couple .





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