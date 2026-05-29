Scooter Braun Speaks Out on Taylor Swift Feud: 'I Choose to Learn and Grow'

Music manager Scooter Braun discusses his complex history with Taylor Swift, from their minimal interactions to the controversial Big Machine deal that sparked their public feud. Braun reflects on the situation, expressing his wish for Swift's success and highlighting the importance of artists owning their masters.

Scooter Braun , the prominent music manager, has spoken out about his long-standing feud with pop sensation Taylor Swift . In an interview on Thursday, May 28, Braun revealed that he had never had a substantial conversation with Swift prior to the controversial Big Machine deal, which saw him acquire the master recordings for Swift's first six albums.

Swift publicly criticized the deal, accusing Braun and his then-clients of bullying her. Braun's then-client, Justin Bieber, also waded into the drama, claiming that Braun had Swift's back when she 'graciously let' him open for her. Braun, however, maintains that he had minimal contact with Swift before the deal and is as confused as anyone about why this feud has become such a significant part of his life.

He has since sold Swift's masters to Shamrock Capital and expressed his wish for her to have the best. In a recent Instagram post, Braun playfully questioned why he wasn't invited to Swift's Rhode Island trip, further inserting himself into the narrative. Looking back, Braun acknowledges that the situation has brought to light the importance of artists owning their masters, a trend he believes will continue to grow





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Big Machine Deal Master Recordings Feud Artists' Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elevate Your Wardrobe: Princess Kate, Taylor Swift, and Jessica Alba's Style SecretsLearn how to elevate your spring wardrobe with style tips inspired by Princess Kate, Taylor Swift, and Jessica Alba. Discover affordable alternatives to their standout pieces and recreate their polished looks without breaking the bank.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Surprises Young Fan Who Sent Paper Airplane Request for SongAfter an eight-year-old girl's viral TikTok video showed her neighbor playing "Love Story" from a paper airplane request, Taylor Swift responded with a signed guitar and a personal note, showcasing her continued generosity toward fans.

Read more »

Scooter Braun Opens Up About Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Spencer Pratt and (Briefly) Sydney Sweeney in New 90-Minute ‘Second Thought’ InterviewIn an expansive 90-minute interview, Scooter Braun talks about Taylor Swift, Kanye West, L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and Sydney Sweeney.

Read more »

Scooter Braun's Confusing Relationship with Taylor Swift and the $300 Million Label AcquisitionScooter Braun, the music executive who bought Taylor Swift's six-album catalog for $300 million, shares his confusing relationship with the singer and the lessons he learned from the ordeal.

Read more »