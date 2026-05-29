Scooter Braun's Confusing Relationship with Taylor Swift and the $300 Million Label Acquisition

Scooter Braun, the music executive who bought Taylor Swift's six-album catalog for $300 million, shares his confusing relationship with the singer and the lessons he learned from the ordeal.

Scooter Braun attends the 2024 ADL ' In Concert Against Hate ' at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on November 18, 2024, when Braun bought Swift's then-six-album catalog for upward of $300 million as part of his acquisition of the Big Machine Label Group .

Swift said at the time 'stripped me of my life's work.

' Olivia Rodrigo Slams Criticism of Babydoll Dresses: 'Really Shows How We Really Normalize Pedophilia in Our Culture. ' Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, Split Enz, and Major Lazer Soundsystem to Play Singapore Airlines Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2026. Speaking on the podcast, Braun said that amid the fallout from the ordeal, he went from being 'loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.

' He also shared some perhaps surprising information about his relationship (or lack thereof) with Swift, continuing that while 'I don’t want to go into that, I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. I, one time, got invited to a private party by her.

She told me she had the utmost respect for me. I told her I had the utmost respect for her. You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her. I will never truly understand that situation, to this day.

I wish her nothing but the best.

' Continuing, Braun said that the situation was a big lesson and that he learned ‘a tremendous amount from it. I chose to grow from it. I’m grateful for it at this point in my life. But I think there’s this big misconception that, like, we knew each other and we had this feud and, like, I managed her for years.

And people are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her and never really knew her.





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Scooter Braun Taylor Swift Big Machine Label Group In Concert Against Hate Podcast Confusing Relationship Lessons Learned Acquisition Of Label

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