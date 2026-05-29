Scooter Braun revisits infamous Taylor Swift feud, insists he ‘doesn’t know’ her

The pop star accused the music executive of incessantly bullying her for years.

episode that dropped Thursday. He stressed that he’s had minimal interaction with the pop star, despite their very public feud.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times,” he said.

“I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. ” Braun, 44, claimed Swift once invited him to a private party and that she told him she had “the utmost respect” for him, but that was the extent of their interactions. Scooter Braun revisited his infamous feud with Taylor Swift during his appearance on the “Second Thought” podcast episode that dropped Thursday.

The record executive said he’s still “confused” by his beef with Swift, insisting that he doesn’t know her personally.

“I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best,” he insisted.

“People are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her and never really knew her. ” Braun said his beef with the singer turned him into a villain overnight, but that in the end, he learned from the situation.

“I think what it did bring to light is that artists are going to start wanting to own their masters, and I think you’re seeing artists more and more do that, and I think that’s great,” he said. Braun said he’s only had one brief conversation with Swift , in which they shared their mutual respect for one another.

But Swift accused Braun of being a bully to her in a scathing 2019 Tumblr post in which she said she was devastated that he had acquired her masters. Braun’s feud with Swift, 36, dates back to 2019 when he bought the rights to her first six albums — “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation” — from her former record label, Big Machine Records, without her approval.

, Swift shared that she was devastated that her master recordings had been sold off to Braun in a $300 million deal“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote.

“Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. ” She also claimed she had suffered “incessant, manipulative bullying at his hands” for years through his former clients Justin Bieber and Kanye West. After Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Capital, Swift was able to buy her masters back from the investment firm.

Braun — seen here in October 2021 — said he was “happy” for Swift after she bought back her masters in a statement to Page Six.

“I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away,” she wrote in an emotional message to her fans posted on her website. “But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found that this is really happening. I really get to say those words.

”Scooter Braun revisited his infamous feud with Taylor Swift during his appearance on the"Second Thought" podcast episode that dropped Thursday. Braun said he's only had one brief conversation with Swift , in which they shared their mutual respect for one another. But Swift accused Braun of being a bully to her in a scathing 2019 Tumblr post in which she said she was devastated that he had acquired her masters.

After Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Capital, Swift was able to buy her masters back from the investment firm. Braun — seen here in October 2021 — said he was"happy" for Swift after she bought back her masters in a statement to Page Six.





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