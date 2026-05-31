Scooter Braun Praises Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Performance, Addresses Racy Scenes

Scooter Braun, boyfriend of Sydney Sweeney, shares his support for her provocative scenes in Euphoria, calling her performance incredible. The music executive discusses their relationship and how he views her work, emphasizing trust and mutual respect.

Scooter Braun , the semi-retired music executive known for managing stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has finally spoken out about his girlfriend Sydney Sweeney 's controversial and provocative scenes in the HBO drama Euphoria .

During a recent appearance on the podcast Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press, Braun confirmed that he has been watching the final season of the show, saying he was catching up. Without explicitly naming Sweeney, he coyly expressed his admiration for her work, stating he was biased but appreciated the incredible performance by a certain actress.

Braun's comments come as a relief to fans who wondered how he felt about Sweeney's racy role as Cassie Howard, a character who has evolved into an adult content creator in season three. The latest episodes have featured Sweeney in highly provocative scenes, including one where her character wrestles nearly nude with a yellow python. Braun's support for Sweeney's career choices has been echoed by sources close to the couple.

An insider told Page Six that Braun has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress. The source emphasized that Braun fully understands it is part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft. The insider insisted that their relationship is very secure, with a strong level of trust between them.

Braun is not the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. Instead, he is incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she has accomplished. The couple, who were first romantically linked in June 2025 after being seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding, have been going strong.

Braun, who divorced his ex-wife Yael Cohen Braun in 2021 and shares three children with her, gushed about his romance on the podcast. He described his relationship with Sweeney, who also designs lingerie for SYRN, as one of the biggest surprises ever. He said he has met an extraordinary woman who is kind, generous, smart, real, and down to earth. Braun also shared that part of how he defines self-worth is through his relationship.

Sweeney, for her part, ended her engagement to fiance Jonathan Davino in early 2025 after nearly seven years together. She told Cosmopolitan in January that it is hard deciding she wants to experience love in the public eye and that she is navigating it all. The public support from Braun has been a positive development for the couple, who seem to be thriving amidst the scrutiny.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, has been known for its explicit content and has pushed boundaries with its depiction of teenage and young adult life. Sweeney's performance has been widely praised, even as some viewers question the necessity of such graphic scenes. Braun's public endorsement of her work not only strengthens their bond but also silences critics who might have expected jealousy or discomfort.

Instead, Braun's stance highlights a mature understanding of the acting profession, where physical and emotional vulnerability is often required. As the final season unfolds, fans are eager to see how Cassie Howard's story concludes and how Sweeney continues to bring depth to a character that has sparked conversation about sex work, empowerment, and exploitation. With Braun's unwavering support, Sweeney is free to take on challenging roles without worry about her personal life.

Their relationship serves as a model for how partners can navigate the complexities of Hollywood, where on-screen intimacy often blurs into public fascination. Braun's comments on the podcast were a rare glimpse into his personal life, as he has largely stayed out of the spotlight since stepping back from full-time management. His choice to speak about Sweeney shows his commitment to her and their future together. The couple has been seen together at various events, looking happy and united.

In a world where celebrity relationships often face intense pressure, Braun and Sweeney appear to have found a solid foundation. Whether it is red carpet appearances or quiet moments away from cameras, they prioritize their connection. As Sweeney continues to rise in Hollywood, Braun remains her biggest cheerleader, proving that love and career can coexist harmoniously





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