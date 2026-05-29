Scooter Braun Praises Actress' Euphoria Season 3 Performance While Highlighting Their Relationship

Scooter Braun publicly praised his girlfriend's standout work in the third season of Euphoria during a May 28 podcast, describing her as extraordinary and noting the romance as a major surprise in his life. The couple, first linked at a high‑profile wedding in Venice, confirmed their partnership through social media posts, while both navigate recent personal changes and Braun's retirement from music management.

Scooter Braun took to the Second Thought podcast with Suzy Weiss on May 28 to gush about the latest season of the HBO hit that has captured the cultural conversation.

While he never said the name aloud, his admiration for a particular actress was unmistakable. Braun described the woman as extraordinary, kind, generous, smart, real and down to earth, adding that the romance he enjoys with her ranks among the biggest surprises of his life. He confessed that he watches the series starring Zendada and Jacob Elordi regularly and that he is biased in his favor because of the "incredible performance" he has witnessed from the actress in question.

The comments marked perhaps the most public acknowledgment Braun has made of his relationship with the twenty‑eight‑year‑old star, whose name he carefully avoided in the interview. The couple first entered public speculation at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June of last year, when they were spotted together in Venice, Italy.

The rumors were confirmed when the actress posted a carousel of pictures from a weekend music festival, labeling the shots "cowboy kind of weekend" and showcasing the pair in clear affection. Braun later gave the relationship a visual seal of approval by reposting a black‑and‑white photo of the duo on his Instagram stories. Earlier in January he had expressed a calm confidence about the scrutiny the partnership attracted, insisting he remained unfazed by any negativity.

Both individuals have been navigating significant personal shifts. The actress recently ended a seven‑year relationship and engagement with businessman Jonathan Davino in March, while Braun stepped away from his longtime career in the music industry, announcing his retirement from music management in 2024 and relinquishing his role as CEO of Hybe America the previous year. During the podcast he reflected on this new chapter, emphasizing that he is enjoying his relationship, his children, his friends and his overall life.

The interview also touched on broader industry topics, but the central focus remained the actress' standout performance in the third season of the series and the couple's low‑key yet increasingly visible romance. The discussion underscored how personal connections can intersect with public personas, especially when both partners are at the forefront of entertainment discourse, and it offered fans a glimpse into the supportive dynamic that Braun and his partner share as they continue to navigate fame, creative projects and family life





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