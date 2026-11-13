Scooter Braun Exits Call Her Daddy Mediation After Dave Portnoy Public Attack

Music mogul Scooter Braun withdrew from mediating the Call Her Daddy dispute after Barstool founder Dave Portnoy publicly insulted him, ending any chance of reconciliation between Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper.

Scooter Braun abruptly terminated his role as a mediator in the contentious dispute between podcasters Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper, following a public confrontation initiated by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The music industry executive had originally agreed to help facilitate negotiations after Franklyn's then-boyfriend, HBO sports executive Peter Nelson, requested his assistance in salvaging the Call Her Daddy franchise. Braun, who claimed a personal connection to Franklyn through their shared experiences with public feuds, stepped into the conflict with the intention of bridging the gap between the two co-hosts.

Braun Connects With Franklyn Over Past Conflicts

In her newly released memoir titled Daddy Issues, Franklyn, age 34, detailed her initial interactions with the forty-five-year-old management mogul. She described reaching out to Braun during an enraged fugue state, viewing him as a kindred spirit due to his own well-documented public feud with pop star Taylor Swift. Nelson, who had previously cultivated a friendship with Braun while negotiating deals for his artists at HBO, leveraged this connection to seek guidance for Franklyn, whose podcast empire was crumbling amid deteriorating talks with Barstool Sports.

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Mediation Attempts and Barstool's Internal Reactions

Franklyn alleged in her book that she and Braun bonded over how burned both had been in their respective public disputes, with Braun allegedly stating he could relate to her situation. Following their initial phone call, reports surfaced indicating Braun's involvement in the scandal, prompting him to contact Erika Nardini, the then-CEO of Barstool Sports and an established friend of the music executive. Nardini subsequently informed Portnoy of the conversation, unaware that the Barstool founder had a longstanding reputation for treating business communications as public records rather than confidential matters.

Portnoy's Viral Video Ousts Braun From Talks

The mediation effort collapsed completely after Portnoy recorded a selfie video addressing the situation. In the viral clip, the Barstool founder, dressed in a grey hoodie and camo print hat, mocked Braun by referring to him as Bieber's guy and the person who had messed up Taylor Swift. Portnoy explicitly stated that Franklyn was demanding fifty percent of the podcast back and dismissed Braun's intervention, declaring, 'You think we give a f**k about Scooter Braun? We do things our way, the fair way, the right way,' before telling the mediator to 'f**k off.'

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Braun Withdraws and Cites Fear of Scandal Fallout

Shortly after the video went viral, Braun called Franklyn back to inform her of his withdrawal from the deal talks. He reportedly told her that Portnoy was a 'f*****g idiot' and advised her to text Cooper if she saw any possible path forward, before cutting off all communication. According to sources, Braun and his team were furious about being dragged into the drama, fearing potential reputational damage similar to the backlash they faced from Swift's supporters. The pop star had previously accused Braun of manipulative bullying after he purchased her music's masters from Big Machine Records.

Financial Stakes and Ongoing Feud Dynamics

The dispute centered on significant financial and intellectual property stakes, with Cooper reportedly earning twenty thousand dollars more than Franklyn and seeking to cut her out of a new deal to go solo. Cooper claimed negotiations failed because Franklyn had become too greedy with demands, including ownership of the podcast's intellectual property, while Franklyn insisted she wanted to move forward. Despite Braun's exit, the power struggle continues, with Portnoy maintaining a firm stance against external interference and the co-hosts remaining at odds over the future of their shared brand.