Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's Relationship Gets Serious as They Blend Their Lives

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are taking their relationship to the next level, becoming more committed and integrating their families. The couple was spotted in New York City, with Braun sharing a clip of them biking through the city in disguises. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple is 'the real deal' and their relationship has become very serious. Sweeney has made their relationship Instagram official, and the couple is slowly blending their lives.

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney 's relationship has taken a serious turn, with the couple becoming more committed and integrating their families. Braun, 44, shared a clip on Sunday, May 31, of them biking through New York City in disguises, with Sweeney, 28, singing and enjoying a burger in Times Square.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple is 'the real deal' and their relationship has become very serious, contrary to initial expectations of it being just a fling. Sweeney has made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos from Stagecoach last weekend. Braun has introduced Sweeney to his children, Jagger, 11, Levi, 9, and Hart, 7, and she has introduced him to her brother, Trent.

The couple is slowly blending their lives and becoming more committed, with Sweeney appreciating Braun's support and interest in her career





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Scooter Braun Sydney Sweeney Relationship Commitment Family Integration Blending Lives Us Weekly

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