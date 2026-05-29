Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Make Relationship Official; Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's Feud Continues

Scooter Braun has gone public with his relationship with Sydney Sweeney, sharing a cozy photo on Instagram. The couple has been together for a few months and is committed, despite initial assumptions. Meanwhile, Braun continues to face backlash from Taylor Swift fans due to his acquisition of her master recordings. Elsewhere, NHL player Claude Lemieux was found dead by his son in a furniture store warehouse.

Scooter Braun has made his relationship with Sydney Sweeney official, with the producer sharing a cozy photo of the couple on Instagram. The 44-year-old captioned the black-and-white picture, 'Lucky bastard,' as the 28-year-old actress beamed while he stood behind her.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May when Sweeney shared photos of them at the Stagecoach country music festival. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney opened up about dating in the public eye, revealing she had kept her previous seven-year relationship private. A source close to the couple revealed that they are committed, despite initial assumptions that their relationship would be just a fling.

The insider also shared that Sweeney appreciates Braun's support and feedback on her projects, and that he is emotionally invested in her career. Meanwhile, Braun has been in the headlines for his controversial acquisition of Taylor Swift's master recordings through his purchase of Big Machine Label Group. In an interview, Braun addressed the backlash, stating he barely knew Swift and was surprised by the intense reaction. He expressed confusion about the situation but chose to learn and grow from it.

In other news, NHL player Claude Lemieux was found dead by his son in a furniture store warehouse.

'Off Campus' star's girlfriend reacted to rumors about having 'strict' rules in her romance





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