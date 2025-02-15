Scoot Henderson Claims Rising Stars MVP, Eyes Dunk Contest Glory and All-Star Showdown

Scoot Henderson led Team C to victory in the NBA Rising Stars game, securing the MVP trophy and setting his sights on more hardware during All-Star Weekend. He will compete in the dunk contest on Saturday night.

Scoot Henderson led Team C to victory in the NBA Rising Stars game, securing the MVP trophy and setting his sights on more hardware during All-Star Weekend . Henderson, along with his teammates, triumphed over the G League team in a decisive 25-14 win. His exceptional performance included 11 points and three assists. In the earlier group stage, Team C showcased their dominance, defeating Team T in a thrilling 40-34 contest, with Henderson delivering the game-winning jump shot.

This victory marked the first group stage win for Henderson's team and propelled them into the final showdown. The Rising Stars game, featuring first- and second-year players alongside G Leaguers, kicked off an eventful weekend for Henderson, who is also set to compete in the dunk contest on Saturday night. When asked about his planned dunks, Henderson playfully hinted, 'I don't want to spoil anything, but I'll just say the MVP trophy isn't the only trophy I'm trying to take home.'Henderson's impressive performance earned his team a spot in Sunday's All-Star Game, where they will face off against Shaq's OGs, a team composed of future Hall of Famers. Henderson expressed his excitement about sharing the court with his childhood idols, stating, 'As a basketball player, it's really all I can ask for, watching those guys all the time growing up, so to share my first All-Star Weekend with them and be able to share the court with them is a blessing.' This marks another milestone for Henderson, who, along with Blake Griffin in 2011, becomes one of the few players to compete in all three nights of All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Game will follow a similar format to the Rising Stars game, with four teams of eight players competing in a mini-tournament, culminating in a final showdown.This year's All-Star Game format aims to re-ignite the competitive spirit and excitement surrounding the event after two years of lackluster performances. Henderson and his young team are eager to take on the veteran-laden Shaq's OGs squad. Henderson expressed confidence, stating, 'We're out there with nothing to lose.' Team C's coaching duties will transition from Chris Mullin to Candace Parker for the All-Star Game, where they will face off against the team led by Shaquille O'Neal.





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND SCOOT HENDERSON RISING STARS MVP DUNK CONTEST TEAM C

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuggets’ Julian Strawther replaces injured Scoot Henderson at NBA Rising Stars gameBennett Durando is the Denver Nuggets beat writer for The Denver Post. Before moving to Colorado, where he started as The Post's Avalanche beat writer, he covered SEC football, basketball and other sports for five years: first reporting on his alma mater, Missouri, for the St.

Read more »

Twin NBA Stars Ausar and Amen Thompson Bring Bay Area Roots to Rising Stars ChallengeAusar and Amen Thompson, twin brothers and NBA players for the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets respectively, return to their Bay Area roots for the Rising Stars Challenge. The brothers, who honed their skills in local AAU leagues and still cherish the region's basketball talent, are poised to showcase their athletic prowess and potential on a national stage.

Read more »

Scoot Henderson scores 25 points, Trail Blazers beat Bulls 113-102 to end 5-game skidScoot Henderson had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped five-game losing streak with a 113-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. Zach LaVine had 27 points for the Bulls. They have lost five straight. Portland stretched its lead to 97-82 on Shaedon Sharpe’s 3-pointer with 7:36 left.

Read more »

Scoot Henderson Emerges as Rookie of the Year Favorite Amidst Heat's StrugglesScoot Henderson, the No. 15 pick in last year's draft, has become the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. His recent strong performance, including three straight 20-point games and consecutive double-doubles, has propelled him ahead of other rookies in the race. This comes as the Miami Heat, Henderson's team, face internal turmoil due to Jimmy Butler's trade request and subsequent suspension.

Read more »

How to Watch 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Game Online Without CableThe 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game, featuring top NBA prospects, will be played on February 14, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend. This article provides information on how to watch the game live online without cable, including free streaming options, time, and TV channel details.

Read more »

New NBA All-Star Format: Can Rising Stars Reignite the Game?The NBA is shaking up its All-Star weekend format, pitting rookies and sophomores against veteran All-Stars in a bid to increase competition and excitement.

Read more »