Sinners, Hitchcock classics, and more are on the list.

Or, peruse its catalog of $13 films that include more recent blockbuster hits, like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware.

He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedGruv always keeps its proverbial fire hose of deals on movies running with a steady stream throughout the year, but the online seller operated by Universal Pictures is really letting it rip now ahead of Black Friday. The site has a page filled with 4K Blu-rays eligible for a “” promotion, and the catalog covers a lot of genres and time periods.

Also read How to Optimize Blu-ray Player Settings for 4K HDR and Deep Color

There are Hitchcock films, cult classics, animated gems, and more recent titles included that deserve a spot on your shelf. There’s a lot to like with the promo catalog.

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However, if you don’t mind spending a little more, Gruv has plenty more titles at $12.99 each, including newer releases. Several big box office films are here, from, to name a handful of examples. You have no excuses not to load up holiday stockings with some fantastic goodies for the cinephile in your life .. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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