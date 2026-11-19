SCOOP: What Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 Is Really, Really, Really About (Spoilers)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 launches Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal’s new era with a brutal NYC-wide war. What Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 is about: Shredder returns from Hell seeking revenge on the Heroes in a Half-Shell.

The story celebrates New York as the Turtles battle through subways and boroughs against a massive roster of villains. TMNT #25 sets up the biggest fight in franchise history, while Dan Watters exits Shredder with issue #18 in March. #25 in January is a big issue for IDW Publishing, as it marks the start of the new creative team with.

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Matthew is the first IDW TMNT flagship writer to be born, raised, and still residing in NYC, and it's intended as a celebration of New York as the Turtles battle in the subway and across multiple boroughs, facing a giant roster of villains. And Matthew has some time to fillis leaving writing TMNT: Shredder with issue #18 in March but that he will be staying in the TMNT universe with Shredder, somehow.

Bleeding Cool has come across three inked pages from#25 that haven't been seen anywhere else, with a note, possibly from Shredder, that appears to set the whole thing up. Anyway, whoever he is wants revenge on the heroes in half-shell… The FOC date is next weekend, on the 30th of November. Let your comic book shop if you want a copy before then.

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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 by Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal,"My goal is to take the turtles back to what made them breakout hit characters over three decades ago, while still building on all the amazing stories that have come since. We're making an over-the-top, brutal, and fun love letter to all the things that make up what TMNT is.

We have over-the-top villains, brutal brawls, high stakes, and a weirdly hilarious and hilariously weird family adventure about four bickering, loving brothers. They just happen to be Turtles with deadly weapons. What we end up with is a mix of the vibe of '70s/'80s NYC adventure stories like#25 by Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal," it's been quiet in New York City…a little too quiet.

But a newly resurrected old enemy is determined to make some noise for our Heroes in a Half-Shell. One city. Countless villains. The biggest fight inFounder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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