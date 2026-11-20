Image Comics February 2027 Solicits with new G.I. Joe #1, Content, Roam, Impaler, Electric Smoke, 8-Opus, Royal Blood, Feral & Avengelyne

Cover C Blank Sketch Variant | Cover D Cliff Chiang Original Sketch Variant In the future, everyone gets to be a superhero… but only when they're young.

From the Eisner Award-winning team behind Paper Girls, Roam reunites Saga writer Brian K. Vaughan and Catwoman: Lonely City creator Cliff Chiang, and launches with this extra-length 50-page first issue! Exploring the power and peril that come with new adulthood, Roam is a timeless adventure about the quest we each take in life to finally find our team.

Also read Image Comics Confirms Transformers Deluxe Edition 3 For April 2027 Release

In a near-future ruled by streaming services, Trip Cruise is the most valuable mind in entertainment and the visionary architect behind the world's biggest platform, Content. But when an experimental AI helmet meant to extract stories straight from his brain malfunctions, Trip becomes trapped inside the system he built: forced to navigate an endless hellscape of shows and fragmented memories. His only shot at escape?

Margot—his junior programmer and the only person with a human connection deep enough to have a chance at saving him. Now, together, they'll have to outsmart the machine designed to replace them. Inspired by Pires' own time in the Hollywood dream factory, Content is a razorsharp sci-fi thriller set in the age of the infinite scroll.

Jordan Thomas Chris Matthews Cover B Jacob Phillips Variant | Cover C Warwick Johnson-Cadwell Variant | Cover D Chris Matthews Variant | Cover E Jacob Phillips Virgin Variant | Cover F Chris Matthews D'Orc Team-Up Variant It all starts with a murder. An Austrian robotics expert is dead. Now Detective Foster J. Lockridge is on the case.

Brought in by a mysterious client, Foster thought it was just a protection gig, but now the old guy's dead before he even laid eyes on him. Not one to hand back a client's fee, Foster decides to do what he does best and hit the 1930s New York streets to track down the culprits.

Unfortunately for Foster, that decision is going to lead to a world of trouble full of Nazis, shady US military types, dangerous dames and revelations that could rock the wider world, all whilst the city bubbles with tension over the upcoming meeting of the Nazi-sympathizing American Bund. Jordan Thomas & Chris Matthews arrive at Image for the first time for this twisting and turning noir-tinged murder mystery with a shot of science fiction that is guaranteed to be one of the most beautiful looking comics of the year.

Karl Kerschl Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza & David Baron Cover A Doug Mahnke & David Baron | Cover B Jorge Molina Variant | Cover C Karl Kerschl Variant | Cover D Tan Eng Huat Variant | Cover E Joshua Derstine, John Livesay & Simon Gough Variant | Cover F Jules Mamone Foil Variant | Cover G Blank Sketch Variant The last team of Joes sent to the Island of Dr. Mindbender never came back… Now, Codename: Flint must return to active duty to lead a fresh batch of recruits to the isolated compound of a madman.

A mad scientist who's grown madder every year—and his creations more monstrous… In the deadliest mission of his career, Flint just wants to rescue his old friends and get back to his family. But on this island, survival isn't just half the battle—it's the whole damn war! Creative powerhouses Karl Kerschl, Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza, and David Baron present the most terrifying G.I. Joe story of all time.

Every Skybound Visions limited series is a complete, standalone story featuring your favorite pop culture icons, perfect for new readers and old fans alike. William Harms Christian DiBari & Lee Loughridge Cover B Matt Timson Variant | Cover C Jason Shawn Alexander Variant | Cover D Dani & Brad Simpson Variant | Cover E Blank Sketch Cover Variant | Cover F Matt Timson Virgin Variant | Cover G Jason Shawn Alexander Virgin Variant | Cover H Dani & Brad Simpson Virgin Variant Vampires have destroyed the world.

A group of survivors huddle in the ruins of the Pentagon, and their only hope for survival rests in the resurrection of Vlad the Impaler. But is he their savior, or their destroyer? From BAFTA nominee William Harms, with art by Christian DiBari, and colors by GLAAD Media Award-winning colorist Lee Loughridge, comes the epic return to the world of Impaler!

Cover B Erik Larsen Variant | Cover C Jim Rugg Variant | Cover D Tom Scioli D'Orc Team-Up Variant Part god, part man…trapped in a hellish world of maniacs and monsters, 8-Opus battles for justice! For centuries, intergalactic peace was kept by the warrior known only as 8-Opus! Ten years ago, he disappeared and chaos reigned supreme.

Buried in a technocosmic sarcophagus, within a crimson pyramid on a hellish grailworld, kept alive by a combination of science, sorcery, and spite, 8-Opus breaks free, vowing revenge on whoever put him there. If he's going to survive, 8-Opus will have to fight a host of demi-gargoyles, old foes, and even the old friends who've abandoned him to his fate.

Mariko Tamaki Rossi Gifford & Miquel Muerto Cover B Jenny Frison Variant | Cover C Jenny Frison Foil Variant | Cover D David Oluyemi Royal Portrait Variant | Cover E Annie Wu Variant | Cover F Rebekah Isaacs & Jordie Bellaire Foil Variant | Cover G Red Blank Sketch Variant | Cover H Rossi Gifford & Miquel Muerto Spicy Variant | Cover I Brandt&Stein D'Orc Team-Up Variant For fans of Saga and Something is Killing the Children comes the new sexy must-read horror series of the year!

The dream team of multi-award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and acclaimed artist Rossi Gifford present the seductive new series where the only thing more dangerous than fighting monsters is falling for one. Charlotte's mission is clear: Seduce Prince Oliver. Drink his blood. Kill the Queen.

She's planned for every contingency…except finding happily ever after. Now, as Oliver's planning a new life, Charlotte's about to discover that being a vampire doesn't mean she's the only one in her new family fighting a secret war. Don't miss the stunning new horror series where falling in love comes with an unexpected body count.

Tony Fleecs Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad Simpson Cover A Trish Forstner D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover B Trish Forstner Glow in the D'Orc Team-Up Variant This February, celebrate 35 years of Image Comics with the first of 12 Feral Image Comics 35th Anniversary Team-Up Variants. Every month Trish Forstner will be serving up Feline versions of your favorite Image Comics heroes, starting this month with Brett Bean's smash hit D'Orc!

After the shocking end of Feral #30, join Elsie, Lord and Patch back where it all began. Three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak. Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails. Don't get bit.

Don't get scratched. Don't become… Feral. Art Scott Shaw! / Mike KazalehPaper heroes don't fold!

Captain Carrot? Nope, it's cartoonist Scott Shaw!

's latest heroes, Captain Ferret and his Sooper Zoo, fighting evil alongside Erik Larsen's Li'l Dragon! Jim Valentino"With this Timeline, Jim has done an excellent job of putting dates on key events in an honest, straightforward manner. It's difficult not to look at the information accumulated here and not be transported back to those days.

" –Eric Stephenson, from his introduction. The history of Image Comics updated and expanded for Image's 35th Anniversary! Image archivist and Executive Vice-President Jim Valentino chronicles the last 35 years of the company he co-founded, both the ups and the downs in this newly updated edition of The Official Image Comics Timeline. Relive the birth, pratfalls, victories and colorful history of the third largest American comics company in these colorful and informative pages.

A must-have for Image fans, collectors and future historians. Featuring a wraparound collage cover assembled by Valentino and a double gatefold cover featuring a chronological cavalcade of Image characters illustrated by superstar Wes Craig with colors by the incomparable Mike Spicer.

Geoff Johns Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson Cover A Gary Frank & Brad Anderson | Cover B Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson Variant | Cover C Francis Portela & Brad Anderson Variant | Cover D Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Brad Anderson Variant | Cover E Brett Bean & Mike Spicer D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover F Steven Defendini Cover Contest Winner Variant | Cover G Blank Sketch Cover Variant An all-new crossover event begins here! Geiger and Simon Pure finally collide in the first-ever Unnamed crossover event!

Contracted to hunt down Tariq Geiger, the deadly and dangerous Redcoat must rely on his cunning mercenary instincts—and his immortality—to complete his mission to kill The Glowing Man. As Simon quickly learns he's in for the biggest fight of his over 250-year life span, a dangerous new wildcard enters the fray: Organgrinder, a villain who wants them both!

Or, at least parts of each…Cover B Daniel Maine Variant | Cover C Karl Moline Variant Avengelyne is ambushed and those around her feel the consequences. Devlin makes his move as Belisle's ultimate power play is revealed. Benito Cereno E.J. Su, Michele"Msassyk" Assarasakorn Cover A E.J.

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Su & Dee Cunniffe Connecting | Cover B Rod Reis Variant | Cover C Dillon Snook Variant | Cover D Brandt&Stein Variant | Cover E E.J. Su D'Orc Team-Up Variant What could be worse than an IPPF soldier? The enemy has landed and they're making their way to Blood… but not if Retiq finds her first.

Jason Aaron Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson Cover A Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson | Cover B Rafael Albuquerque Variant | Cover C Brett Bean D'Orc Team-Up Variant While squirrels rampage through the grass of the Yard, Slade Slaymaker and his Fellowship flee through the tunnels of the beetles, only to find those under siege by the slithering, hissing, many-fanged Wyrm Riders.

Benito Cereno & Robert Kirkman Mark Englert, Nate Bellegarde & Annalisa Leoni Cover A Mark Englert | Cover B Conor Hughes Variant | Cover C Nate Bellegarde & John Variant | Cover D Michael Avon Oeming & Taki Soma Variant | Cover E Sweeney Boo Variant | Cover F Mark Englert D'Orc Team-Up Variant Capes is on the up-and-up. The clock is ticking for Capes, Inc. to turn things around or close up shop.

Can Bolt's gamble in Vegas win back the public? Plus, Robert Kirkman and Nate Bellegarde continue the all-new stories featuring Business Baby, with Big Mildew's first appearance. It can talk!

Cover A Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer | Cover B Daniel Warren Johnson B&W Variant | Cover C Skottie Young Variant | Cover D Daniel Warren Johnson Raw Art Variant | Cover E Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer D'Orc Team-Up Variant Luma finds herself alone once again with her back against the wall, and now the entire ink is going to find out just how deadly she is wielding her family's generation weapon! RNGNGNGNGNG!!!!

Cover B Jok Booster Bundle | Cover C Bjorn Barends Variant | Cover D Jok Japanese Videogame Magazine Variant | Cover E Jok New Mutants Homage Variant | Cover F Bjorn Barends Black and White and Blood Virgin Variant | Cover G Jok D'Orc Team-Up Variant The Calamity Cup intensifies and not all of Dusty's crew will make it to the next round. And outside of the arena, a deadly new threat emerges that threatens not only Dusty and his friends but the entire world.

Cover B: Booster Bundle – contains a polybagged secret cover of Creature Corps #3 as well as one of five random trading cards from the Creature Corps TCG. Including a chance to win a holofoil chase card! Daniel Henriques Jonathan GlapionEven with the revelations about her past and the implications of her connection to Spawn, Sherlee will stop at nothing to save the Stranger. Even if it means breaking into Beliafon's fortress by herself.

And if she fails, Heaven will fall with her. Marc Silvestri Stefano Raffaele, Agustin Padilla & Arif Prianto Cover A Raymond Gay & Arif Prianto | Cover B Björn Barends Variant | Cover C Giuseppe Cafaro & Steve Firchow D'Orc Team-Up Variant The mysterious dimension known as The Harrowing is more than the domain of the Darkness—it is a hell, a very unique hell, and Jackie Estacado faces a few reunions there… Jimmy Palmiotti Jordi ArmengolZ and Ryder seek out a shaman who may be able to free her from the demon within, but the demon cannot be removed.

Z must now choose her path—embrace this burden as her new purpose, or end her own life before the demon consumes her. Meanwhile, Gunslinger learns more about the man who bore his mantle before him and discovers that one of that Gunslinger's former allies is still alive, hidden deep in the desert.

He sets out to find the man and uncover the truth—unaware that the Changing Man has prepared a deadly test, resurrecting an entire ghost town whose inhabitants want him dead. The fight begins. Cover B Scott Hepburn Variant It's D'Orc's one year anniversary! D'orc, along with Raawk, chicken, and shield, are still being hunted by Gloinspear and his army, which is a real bummer because, you know, dying sucks.

Can D'orc fight back the tides of war and the dirt nap everyone wants to give him? Or will he wake up and prove that all Sunderaine should fear his true nature? Cover B Jason Shawn Alexander Variant | Cover C Miki Montlló Variant Milton's war comes down to one impossible choice. One there's no escape from.

Some wars end. Others never do. Remender and Acuña's critically acclaimed Escape concludes in a special oversized finale.

Pornsak Pichetshote Alberto Ponticelli & Jordie Bellaire Cover B Rafael Albuquerque Virgin Variant | Cover C Alberto Ponticelli Collectible Card Polybagged Variant | Cover D Stephen Green Virgin Variant | Cover E James Stokoe Virgin Variant Laura's life was destroyed by a woman she knows only as Massachusetts—a seemingly unshakable power broker who pulls the strings on the entire country. But decades ago, a conspiracy called the Mad Northwest nearly upended the balance of the 13 forever.

Now the Mad Northwest is back…and Laura and Massachusetts have to work together if either hopes to survive its resurrection. Don't miss this essential chapter in the Exquisite Corpses saga! Jonathan Ball & GMB Chomichuk GMB Chomichuk Cover B & C GMB Chomichuk Variant | Cover D GMB Chomichuk D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover E Scott Woods Variant Death of Spalanzani. Nathan and Clara become trapped in a tower of blades — but is it art?

With the help of the Eye Collector, Spalanzani mounts"The Greatest Art Show in the Universe!

"—a murderous trap that Nathan and Clara struggle to escape. Are these the strands of Olympia's web?

Tyler Kirkham David Miller, Tyler Kirkham & Ifansyah Noor Cover A David Miller | Cover B Bosslogic Variant | Cover C Leon Govender Variant | Cover D David Miller B&W Variant | Cover E Leon Govender B&W Variant | Cover F Bosslogic Variant | Cover G Tyler Kirkham D'Orc Team-Up Variant With Tommy's allies dropping like dominos, the island's nightmare closes in around him. Surrounded by a cast of crazed demigods and bloodthirsty monsters, he's running out of options.

The one figure who seemed like his guardian angel, the Masked Vigilante, has been captured and is now being held prisoner. With his unlikely protector out of the picture, Tommy is left to fend for himself in a place where survival is anything but guaranteed.

Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas Patrick Mulholland Cover B Patrick Mulholland Homage Variant | Cover C Patrick Mulholland Spoiler Variant | Cover D Patrick Mulholland Variant | Cover E Patrick Mulholland Homage Foil | Cover F Patrick Mulholland D'Orc Team-Up Variant Following the shock revelation of the last issue, Aaron struggles to find his footing. The hunt for fireborn intensifies—and if Aaron's going to survive, he's going to need all the help he can get!

Alex Segura & Sara Century Craig Cermak, Pat Kennedy & Dean KotzThe ties that bind! We know Polly Napier used to work for the Contingency, but just who is Gilly Stokes? How did the mysterious handywoman get involved with Polly? What past secrets tie them together?!

Find out in this flashback tale! Plus: The Contingency makes a new power move! Patrick Kindlon & Marco Ferrari Maurizio Rosenzweig Cover B Chloe Brailsford Variant | Cover C Kerbcrawlerghost NSFW Polybagged Variant | Cover D Aklia Gabriel Variant | Cover E Zawayuki Variant | Cover F Crom Carpenter Variant Coming down the mountain. It's only a successful hit if the assassin makes it out alive.

Gehenna gets a star tour she never asked for as she tumbles down the Hollywood Hills with hired killers in pursuit. Joshua Williamson Andrea Milana & Lee Loughridge Cover A Tom Reilly | Cover B Kendrick"Kunkka" Lim Variant | Cover C Ludo Lullabi Connecting Cover Variant | Cover D Andrea Milana Variant | Cover E Sunghan Yune Variant | Cover F Su Jian Foil Variant | Cover G Blank Sketch Variant Cobra Commander's revenge… on Cobra-La!

With G.I. Joe still reeling from their battle with Zartan, the time is right for Cobra Commander to lead his army to invade Cobra-La! This is the Cobra-focused storyline you've demanded! Larry Hama Kieran McKeown & Francesco Segala Cover A Chris Mooneyham | Cover B Chris Mooneyham B&W Variant | Cover C Nimit Malavia Secret Dossier Variant | Cover D Cobra Blank Sketch Variant The battle for Cobra Island starts here!

It's Cobra Commander vs. Destro vs. Alpha-001! Whoever wins… the Joes are in trouble. Kyle Higgins Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães Cover B Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok Variant | Cover C Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok Foil Variant | Cover D Chris Mooneyham Vintage Joe Variant | Cover E Miguel Mercado Variant Can Lara Croft leave the past behind? The secret of the Arbco Star revealed!

Now, Lara Croft must choose between the past… and her future. Erica Schultz Carlo BarberiThe Regulators are in turmoil after a betrayal by one of their own. Seeking to maintain the balance of the"Perfect Equation" they seek help from the unlikeliest of allies, The Gunslinger! Peter J. Tomasi Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz Cover B Francis Portela & Brad Anderson Variant | Cover C Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz D'Orc Team-Up Variant "Deadtones," Part Five.

When a soul-devouring Hollowed One tears through Warwick, Rose Hornsby can no longer hide the demon inside her. As her monstrous friends, the rock band called The Deadtones, battle an army of corrupted townspeople, Rose fights to save her parents—and watches one devastating act of courage ignite a terrifying new power, turning daughter into avenger.

Matthew Rosenberg & Mark Elijah Rosenberg Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala Cover B Caspar Wijngaard Abe Invades Variant | Cover C Ryan Quackenbush Variant | Cover D Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala D'Orc Team-Up Variant Everything is finally working out. Abe is getting along with Sparrow's mother. Powell's soldiers are standing down. The farm is growing and might produce enough food to sustain the colony… But nothing comes easy for this troubled team.

Not when the Hunter Robots have picked up Abe's scent. Marc Andreyko Jason Shawn AlexanderThe Vampire Clans are united against a common enemy…Spawn. But now they have an ace in their pocket; a traitor is working for them. A traitor that Spawn once called a friend.

Art Sean Murphy, Corin Howell & Simon GoughDemons from the past bubble up to the surface! Nib discovers the legend of the deadly Qalupalik, but these new revelations only push her to dive deeper into finding the creature. But what if the creature finds her first?

Dan Watters Nikola Čižmešija & Pierluigi Casolino Cover A Pye Parr | Cover B Nick Bradshaw & Jim Charalampidis Variant | Cover C Ben Oliver Variant | Cover D Fadime Yildirim Streetwear Variant | Cover E Don Aguillo Variant M.A.S. K….who will save you? Destro and The Iron Grenadiers have watched the war between M.A.S. K. and V.E.

N.O. M. escalate—and now they strike. Mirka Andolfo Lidia Bolognini & Mirka Andolfo Cover A Mirka Andolfo | Cover B Lidia Bolognini Variant | Cover C Giovanni Timpano Variant | Cover D Mirka Andolfo D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover E Mirka Andolfo Virgin Variant | Cover F Giovanni Timpano Virgin Variant The mysterious drug in Woodsburgh seems to be tied to Marion's missing brother.

With help from Joel and the sheriff, Rory has to get close to a shady group of hunters and uncover a secret that… could turn everything upside down. Who is behind all these schemes? And where is Betsy hiding?

Marguerite Bennett & James Tynion IV Letizia Cadonici & Jordie Bellaire Cover A Alex Eckman-Lawn | Cover B Letizia Cadonici Variant | Cover C David Romero Variant | Cover D Armand Bodnar D'Orc Team-Up Variant Hate brought these young white supremacists together…but a few of them found love in the process. Now, as death gnashes at their heels with great, monstrous teeth, that love will be put to the test.

And the stakes for failing are fouler than they could ever imagine. Cover B Guillem March Variant | Cover C Guillem March Raw Art Variant | Cover D & E Guillem March NSFW Polybagged Variant Uncovering a past that should have remained forgotten has consequences for everyone. Has Joan acted selfishly, or are her actions justified by a greater good? Can the deep wounds that were left open between Isla and Mar long ago heal?

Will our protagonists ever be reunited? The answer lies in Ofiusa. Kieron Gillen Caspar WijngaardWhere we present The Exorcist with a backbeat and our heroes protagonists get around to the taking-over-the-world thing.

Cover A Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs | Cover B Stuart Sayger Variant | Cover C Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Sleepaway Camp Horror Homage Variant | Cover D Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Cinderella Animation Homage Variant | Cover E Dave Wachter Variant | Cover F Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs D'Orc Team-Up Cover Buried in the depths of Castle Cosi, a wicked step sister and fairy godmother hunt for a princess killer! And when a shocking encounter with the handsome Prince goes wrong, Edwige must find a shape-shifting psychopath before the love inside her heart is spilled out all over the palace floor.

Kyle Higgins & Joe Clark Marcelo Costa Cover A Daniel Bayliss | Cover B Kelly McMahon Connecting Cover Variant | Cover C Daniel Bayliss Virgin Variant | Cover D Eduardo Ferigato D'Orc Team-Up Variant For 20 years, Marshall Ward and Nathan Burnett have had each other's backs. Chicago is at a breaking point. So are they.

Cover B Erik Larsen '70s Retro Variant | Cover C Erik Larsen '80s Retro Variant | Cover D Fernando Pinto Variant And there shall come a reckoning! In the midst of the all-out Gang War, Malcolm Dragon battles the Master of Courage—the Golden Age Daredevil! Cover A Reese Hannigan | Cover B Thaddeus Robeck Variant The new Team struggles to find cohesion as the machinations of the Prince of Cats and his allies are revealed.

But who really is the man in the cell and why does his presence harken the end of everything. Cover A Francesco Mattina | Cover B Francesco Mattina Virgin Variant Following the discovery of Malebolgia's insidious plan, Spawn has shaken off the visions of a desolate future and started preparing for the conflict to come. Malebolgia is heading back into Hell to reclaim his throne, and the bodies he is leaving in his wake are starting to stack up.

Robert Kirkman & Joe Casey David Finch, Sandra Hope & Dave McCaig Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover D Ben Oliver Variant | Cover E Salvador Larroca & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover F Whilce Portacio & Dean White Variant Who are the Mapmakers? A dark secret escapes from an unexpected source and threatens Theed and Maculox's plans.

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Joe Pruett Philippe XavierIn the near future, a global catastrophe has destroyed society and dramatically reduced the population. Those who remain have returned to the harsh, untamed lands of the wild. Cooper and Sara, forced together by circumstance, most survive murderous robot dogs, man-eating cannibals, and a bone-chilling blizzard as they flee from their pursuers. And what is the secret that Sara carries within her subconscious that could change everything?

That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #6 Cover B Marcos Martín Variant | Cover C Chris Matthews Variant The carnage ends here in this explosive, unexpected finale! Outgunned and outmanned, Joe Bob puts himself in harm's way to resolve the senseless bloodshed on the Allison Ranch.

Robert Kirkman Jason Howard & Mike Spicer Cover A Jason Howard | Cover B Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Variant | Cover C David Nakayama Variant | Cover D Dike Ruan Variant | Cover E Pasquale Qualano Variant Autobots… defeated? After his battle with Megatronus Rex, has the battle for Earth been lost forever?

Tate Brombal Matt Emmons & Giovanna Niro Cover B Ladrönn Variant | Cover C Tom Whalen Variant | Cover D Juni Ba Variant | Cover E Luke Preece Variant The biggest Bumblebee story of the year continues here in Skybound Visions. Bumblebee and his new companion discover incredible transformations taking place across this strange planet—including an unexpected one in Bee himself!

But there's a hunter on their trail, with dangerous secrets of their own…Universal Monsters: The Mummy Black & White Special #1 The Mummy rises in glorious black & white.

"Dreamy and yet very human, Faith Erin Hicks' The Mummy has all the wrappings of a great monster story. " —Tyler Boss. Superstar creator Faith Erin Hicks presents the first two issues of her acclaimed vision of the seminal horror classic in remastered black & white. Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither, forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child.

When unknown voices bring her back to an Egyptian dig site from her past, Helen will unknowingly play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only as… The Mummy! Zoe Thorogood & Joe Whiteford Zoe ThorogoodThe heroes arrive. The chase begins. With the sun still high and the heavily armed tactical team combing through Memee's for a vicious killer, there's not much left for Luka to do but accept his fate.

One way or another, this is the end. Robert Kirkman Frank Mazzoli & Patricio Delpeche Cover A Lorenzo De Felici | Cover B Conor Hughes Variant | Cover C Miki Montlló Variant | Cover D Nate Bellegarde & John Variant | Cover E Partha Pratim Sarkar & DC Alonso Variant "Pit of Destruction," Part Three. Things take a dark turn for Solila. Maybe she wasn't cut out for the Pit of Destruction!

Robert Kirkman Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Wes Craig & Dave McCaig Variant Led to slaughter. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

Robert Kirkman Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Wes Craig & Dave McCaig Variant William Harms Marcelo FrusinThe survivors. The people who managed to escape from the Scribes of Enoch reach the Lawrence Livermore Lab and reveal to Violet that her dad is still alive.

Tini Howard Giuseppe Cafaro & Arif PriantoSuperstar writer Tini Howard returns to Top Cow for a two-part New York giallo! Ever since her return from Vatican City, Sara has felt pursued, the Witchblade on edge. Something followed her back, she's sure of it.

Something hungry for blood… Brian Holguin & Brian Haberlin Jay Anacleto, Lan Medina, Roy A. Martinez, David Yardin, Brian Haberlin & Marc PajarilloThe groundbreaking, fan favorite fantasy series is back in a deluxe softcover edition. For the first time ever, the entire Aria saga is brought together in a single, definitive volume.

Inside, you will experience the full fantasy epic as it was meant to be seen, featuring the lush storytelling of Brian Holguin and the breathtaking artwork of Jay Anacleto. The youngest and most dynamic member of the world's greatest super squad blasts off in his own solo spotlight! When Badrock's mom is abducted, he is forced to submit to the demands of her mysterious abductors. Collects Badrock #1-5.

Jeff Lemire Dustin NguyenAll is dark. But all is not lost… Rose isn't special. She works in the Factory just like everyone else—a dark, sprawling monolithic structure that runs along the coast and cuts the world in two. All that's left now are desolate settlements that exist in its shadow, made up of submerged villages, derelict woods, and deadly swamps.

No one knows what's left of the world on the other side… But when Rose's young daughter Ava is violently taken from their shanty town home a year before she is meant to join the work force, Rose will come face-to-face with the surreal, harrowing forces outside the Factory's walls. From the multiple Eisner Award winning team behind Descender, Ascender, and Little Monsters—Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen—comes a dark new series in Crowbound. Collects Crowbound #1-5.

Zack Kaplan Giovanni Timpano, Chris Northrop, Flavio Dispenza & Troy PeteriWhat if sunlight turned deadly? In the wake of a cataclysmic solar event, the very sunlight that once fed the human race has turned on us, killing many of the Earth's inhabitants and transforming societal routines.

When a killer emerges in the now nocturnal New York City, murdering his victims with sunlight, disillusioned solar engineer David"Bax" Baxter is called in to help stop this new threat, protect the Mayor's daughter and unlock a secret that just might off our world salvation. From writer Zack Kaplan and artist Giovanni Timpano, this oversized hardcover volume collects all 16 issues that blend a murder mystery with a post-apocalyptic wasteland and asks what might be hiding in the dark.

Collects Eclipse #1-16. Tyler Boss Dylan Burnett & Jordie BellaireThe sleepy little town of Aurora Springs, NY, has exactly one claim to fame: it's the birthplace of Rascal Randy. Not the man in the suit—the man has never mattered. He was no one until he put the mascot head on for the first time, until he felt the life leave someone's body through the thickly furred gloves of the suit.

No, Aurora Springs is the birthplace of Rascal Randy the rabbit, who, once upon a time, was poised to become the greatest animated character this country had ever seen—until greed and tragedy changed his trajectory forever. Now, before the events of Exquisite Corpses Season 1, witness the final murder spree of this iconic killer, as chaos hops into town with buckteeth bared and ears flopping…and the secret, sordid history of Rascal Randy is finally revealed.

Collects Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy #1-5. Art Stephen Mooney & Jordie Bellaire History meets Prehistory in this two-fisted race against time. And there ain't no time like Half Past Danger. Summer, 1943, and in the midst of a war waged by monsters, Staff Sergeant Tommy 'Irish' Flynn never expected to encounter a real one.

But on a remote island in the South Pacific, Flynn and his squad come face-to-fanged-face with creatures long thought dead. As the world falls apart, a unique set of characters come together: An embittered Irishman in a war not his own, a beautiful and enigmatic British agent, a U.S. Marine Captain with incredible resilience and a secret and a mysterious operative from the land of the Rising Sun, all served up in a stew of piping-hot Nazi intrigue.

Collects Half Past Danger #1-6. A visionary graphic retelling of one of the world's most enduring spiritual epics, Krishna: A Journey Within reimagines the life and teachings of Krishna through the breathtaking artistry and philosophical depth of creator Abhishek Singh. Through Singh's mesmerizing artwork—praised for its lush colors, cinematic scope, and meditative atmosphere—this immersive work follows Krishna's journey from divine child to cosmic guide, exploring timeless questions of duty, desire, identity, and enlightenment along the way.

Krishna: A Journey Within is more than a retelling—it's a spiritual experience that readers return to again and again for its beauty, wisdom, and emotional resonance. Sean Lewis & Todd McFarlane Stephen Segovia, Paulo Siqueira, Ulises Arreola, Nikos Koutsis, & Arif PriantoDive into the exhilarating world of The Scorched, the latest sensation from Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe, where the unthinkable happens: Hellspawns unite.

This unprecedented alliance, forged out of necessity, brings together formidable forces of She-Spawn, Redeemer, Medieval Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Haunt, and Reaper, all determined to protect humanity from those who wish to dominate it. Collected in an all-new size and format, The Scorched Origins Hardcover Book 1 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects The Scorched #1-12.

Kelly Thompson Mattia De IulisHere comes the Bride… Born in the heart of a thunderstorm, made of stolen flesh, electricity, and monstrous desperation, The Bride lives! With no memory of her past or understanding of what she is, The Bride took her first steps into the world and was… displeased. Now, she must discover where and who she came from and begin what every living thing begins… the process of staying alive.

Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis reunite once again to deliver the most haunting new horror series of the year. Collects Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1-4. Cover Nicoletta Baldari Yumi is in love. Yumi is lethal.

And when her MI6 boyfriend disappears, she launches a one-woman war on the global spy network. MI6 falls. Cities burn. Richard's exes die.

Yumi is the ultimate anti-spy in this darkly funny, anti-spy thriller where love hits harder than bullets. Collects Yumi: 00EX #1-4. Michel Fiffe Michel Fiffe launches Copra into its most ambitious chapter yet. The Ochizon Saga unleashes a supercharged crusade with a dynasty of surreal hellraisers as the team confronts a threat that pushes them to their physical and existential limits.

Fierce, stylish, and relentlessly inventive, this is Copra at its boldest. Collects Copra #26-41. Tony Fleecs Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad SimpsonLost in the woods and cut off from everything she knows, Elsie must learn to survive on her own. Even if she can find food and shelter, rabies-crazed animals still lurk in the darkness—and they're not the only monsters hunting her.

Collects Feral #26-30. Art Ludo Lullabi & Adriano LucasThe world needs a champion… but none remain. Ash never wanted to be a hero.

However, his latest battle has broken him… Now, Loloï must rally the Eclipse Makers from far and wide to stop their former ally from unleashing his full power against the world he's fought so hard to save. Will the legend of the Ghost Pepper go down in flames? Ludo Lullabi delivers another thrilling chapter of his acclaimed sci-fi action series, as our heroes try to save the world…one last time. Collects Ghost Pepper #13-18.

W. Maxwell Prince Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran Scoop number three has finally been served! Ice Cream Man: Sundae Edition Vol 3 is the long-awaited third entry in the series' collection of premium, oversized/overstuffed hardcovers. And mushed like gross gelato into this gorgeous doorstopper are some of Ice Cream Man's most celebrated issues: a man climbs down his family tree—literally—through 26 pages that form a single, contiguous image; a classic reverse-Kafka ; a father cradles his daughter, and then the other way around; 28 harrowing pages of Doug in rehab; a bestiary of the very necessary monsters that haunt us all! All this and more, in another exquisite exhibition of elation and ennui! How does that make you feel? Collects Ice Cream Man #25-36, and Swan Songs #6.

Rory McConville & Todd McFarlane Yildiray Çinar, Dudu Pansica, Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi, Julio Ferreira & Ivan NunesAn ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has resurfaced and is targeting Spawn. With no power in Hell or on Earth able to stop Spawn's mission to face the rampaging Wraith, the stakes have never been higher. As different factions of Angels and Demons reclaim their territories, they leave behind a bloody trail.

Spawn remains determined to end their relentless expansion once and for all. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects King Spawn #43-50. Lily Windom & Robert Windom Jae Lee When 17-year-old Dev moves to Japan, she stumbles into an underground world of illegal street racing, where speed is power and mutation wins championships.

This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo burns neon-hot and never looks back. Collects M1: Monster Racing League #5-8. Erica Schultz Zé Carlos, Jay David Ramos & Ulises ArreolaThe final showdown between Arif and The Deviant unfolds in the haunting realm of Limbo, where vengeance ignites chaos, and Peter observes the destructive power of hatred.

Amidst their struggle for survival, The Deviant finds it difficult to keep control, resulting in a pivotal face-off with a man fueled by revenge. In this fierce fight for his life and soul, The Deviant draws on his soldier background, striving to become the hero he was destined to be. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects Rat City #13-18.

Cover Szymon Kudranski & Todd McFarlane When a mysterious tragedy shakes the Land of Horror—the realm of the most legendary monsters ever imagined—Noa and D-Ductive are called to investigate. But the deeper they dig… the less it makes sense. Because in a world ruled by darkness… every monster is a suspect. From the creator of No Man's Land and Blood Commandment—Szymon Kudranski unleashes his most monstrous story arc yet.

Collects Something Epic #13-17. Stjepan Šejić New York Times bestselling writer/artist Stjepan Šejić's beloved series Sunstone continues in this seventh installment, Mercy Part Two with a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art.

"… The first thought was that I loved her deeply…" The tale of kink and metal continues as Ally and Alan ride their rollercoaster of sexual exploration. Meanwhile, Anne and Laura enjoy their little slice of heaven relationship. Good times all around. Sure would be a shame if addictive behavior and trust issues ruined all that fun.

I mean, that would be terrible. Sunstone continues its emotionally charged exploration of love, kink, and the complicated space where the two collide. Mercy Part Two raises the stakes—where desire, dependency, and self-destruction start to blur into something far more dangerous. Robert Kirkman Conor Hughes, Andrei Bressan, Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche, Matheus Lopes & Dee CunniffeThe Quintesson War is here—and nothing will be the same!

Just as Solila and Darak think the worst has come…the Quintessons invade the Sacred Ring to wage all-out war in a massive new epic revealing the deepest secrets of the Transformers and more in the Energon Universe. As the Quintessons unleash the entire might of their intergalactic army, Darak and Solilia must rally their two worlds to fight back—and even recruit some dangerous off-worlders to their cause.

In the aftermath, everything changes with the arrival of the mysterious Rom, who truly is more than meets the eye… Discover the first appearance of the iconic Rom that shocked fans around the world in the next deluxe hardcover volume from the game-changing team of Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, Andrei Bressan, and Conor Hughes. Collects Void Rivals #25-36, Rom Special #1, and a story from the Energon Universe Special 2026.

Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, Martin Pasko & Neil Gaiman Stephen Bissette, John Totleben & Rick Veitch Cover A Stephen Bissette & John Totleben | Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Stephen Bissette & John Totleben Variant Stephen R. Bissette and John Totleben took the comics world by storm when they were given the reins of Saga of Swamp Thing with issue #16. Alan Moore joined the series with #20, and in the issues that followed the trio completely reinvented Swamp Thing in what is considered to be the seminal horror comic of the 1980s.

Bissette's masterful layouts were the perfect springboard for Totleben's finely detailed pen-and-brushwork. Their artistic collaboration was stylishly unique and unlike anything that had come before in mainstream comics. Rick Veitch, a fellow Joe Kubert School alumnus, also provided art for the series, adding his own distinctive take on the tragic hero. Art is included from many issues between #16–73, including spectacular examples from"Anatomy Lesson,""My Blue Heaven," the"American Gothic" storyline, and many others.

Additionally, the 10-page"Jack in the Green" story is presented in its entirety – the final collaboration by Bissette and Totleben at DC. An introduction by Bissette and legendary editor Karen Berger offers keen insight into the artistic collaborations that brought these issues to vivid life.

Although appearing to be in B&W, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as closely to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn.