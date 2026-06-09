Scooby-Doo: Origins Prequel Series Set for 2027 Netflix Debut with Real Dog in Title Role

Netflix and Warner Bros. have announced Scooby-Doo: Origins, a live-action prequel series premiering in 2027 that will reimagine the franchise's beginnings with a real Great Dane puppy portraying Scooby-Doo, marking the first time a live dog plays the character in a live-action production. The series follows a young Scooby and teenage Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma as they form Mystery Inc. after witnessing a supernatural murder at a summer camp, with Frank Welker potentially returning as the voice. This new era diverges from previous iterations, including the CGI Scooby in the James Gunn films and the adult-oriented Velma animated series, focusing instead on a grounded, puppy-centric origin story.

The beloved Scooby-Doo franchise is poised for a significant transformation with the upcoming release of Scooby-Doo : Origins , a live-action prequel series set to debut on Netflix in 2027.

This ambitious project, developed in partnership with Warner Bros. , represents a major shift as it introduces a genuine canine performer in the iconic title role, a real Great Dane puppy, moving away from decades of animated or computer-generated interpretations. The announcement signals the start of a new era for the mystery-solving gang, focusing on their formative years and the initial meeting between Scooby and Shaggy.

From its 1959 Hanna-Barbera animated origins, the Scooby-Doo universe has continually evolved through countless television series, specials, and feature films. The early 2020s saw the franchise fully embrace streaming, notably with HBO Max's Velma, an adult animated take that notably excluded the titular dog. Scooby-Doo: Origins will now expand the brand's streaming footprint on Netflix with a fresh approach.

The series will star Tanner Hagens as Shaggy, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred, Mckenna Grace as Daphne, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, featuring the first live-action television cast in the franchise's nearly 60-year history. The most striking departure, however, is the decision to use a real puppy as Scooby-Doo, a choice that distinguishes it from the CGI version employed in James Gunn's live-action films.

A teaser released by Netflix offers a first glimpse of the adorable Great Dane pup, wearing his signature teal collar and exploring the woods before being discovered by Shaggy. This visual confirms the production's commitment to a tangible, four-legged Scooby. While Frank Welker, the definitive voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002, is rumored to reprise his role, Netflix has not officially confirmed if the character will speak in the prequel.

The teaser only features barking sounds, suggesting the series might initially present Scooby as a non-verbal puppy, emphasizing the authenticity of a real dog and setting a more grounded tone. The plot centers on a supernatural murder witnessed by the lost puppy, prompting the four teenagers at a summer camp-each with their own secrets-to unite and solve the mystery, thereby laying the foundation for Mystery Inc. This creative direction introduces several intriguing narrative considerations.

The summer camp setting allows Scooby to remain a puppy throughout the initial season, but future storylines would inevitably require addressing the dog's growth. The franchise has previously explored younger versions of the characters, such as in the animated series A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, but this marks the first time a live-action portrayal pairs adolescent humans with a real animal.

Whether the series eventually transitions to an adult Great Dane or maintains the puppy phase through clever storytelling remains to be seen. Regardless, the use of an actual dog promises a novel visual identity for Scooby-Doo, potentially evoking a sense of realism and charm that distinguishes Scooby-Doo: Origins from every prior installment.

The 2027 launch is highly anticipated as fans await further details on how this real-dog approach will shape the iconic formula of scaredy-cat companion, snack-loving hero, and unmasked villain reveal





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Scooby-Doo Netflix Prequel Live-Action Real Dog Puppy Great Dane Origins Mystery Inc. Shaggy Fred Daphne Velma Frank Welker Warner Bros. 2027 Release

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