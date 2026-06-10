Scooby-Doo: Origins Live-Action Series Announces Main Cast and Adds New Stars

The live-action TV series Scooby-Doo: Origins reveals its main cast including McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, with a real Great Dane instead of CGI. The show follows Shaggy and Daphne solving a supernatural murder mystery with new friends.

The upcoming live-action television series Scooby-Doo : Origins has officially announced its main cast, with Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen as Norville Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake.

Additionally, a host of new actors have joined the ensemble, including Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Maxwell Simkins, Jona Xiao, Dani Deetté, Elysée Sanvillé, Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl, Pamela Mitchell, Ross Kimball, Sara Gilbert, Wynn Everett, Sauriyan Sapkota, Bruce McGill, and Sherilyn Fenn, though their specific roles remain undisclosed. Paul Walter Hauser is also set to appear in an undisclosed role. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Midnight Radio, and Warner Bros.

Television, and is described as a modern reimagining of the classic cartoon franchise. The official logline reveals: During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

Together with pragmatic townie Velma and the strange but handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve a case that pulls each of them into a creepy nightmare threatening to expose all of their secrets. Notably, the show will feature a real Great Dane rather than CGI, marking a first for the franchise's live-action adaptations. The series is currently in production in Atlanta and is scheduled to premiere next year.

This marks the first live-action television adaptation of Scooby-Doo, following two live-action theatrical films in 2002 and 2004. The franchise has been a staple of pop culture for decades, originating as an animated series in 1969. The new series aims to bring a fresh, modern take while honoring the original's spirit of mystery and humor. The casting has generated significant buzz, with McKenna Grace and other young stars expected to attract a new generation of viewers.

As production continues, fans eagerly await further details, including character specifics for the newly added actors and more glimpses of the show's visual style





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Scooby-Doo Live-Action TV Series Adaptation Mystery

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