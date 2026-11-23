Weather scientists warn that coastal flooding could reach one-in-a-hundred-year levels this week, with sea levels forecast at extremes not seen in decades. SFO airport infrastructure is at risk, especially with a rainstorm predicted during peak King tides and the busiest travel day of the year, though officials say pumping equipment is ready.

Weather scientists say they have been warning about this for years — and they aren't pulling any punches about what's in the pipeline this week.

"In this case, it's coastal flooding," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn. "We're expecting very high tides, near record, but certainly tides we haven't seen in the last 40 years or so. " Flynn said they are predicting that sea levels will be at the very extremes of anything that has been prepared for by officials. "A one-in-a-hundred-year flood, right now, is 2.8 feet above mean high water.

Also read Coastal flood advisory begins before ‘extreme’ levels next week

And, again, we're forecasting exactly that: 2.8 feet," he said.

"So, we're forecasting a one-in-a-hundred-year flood now. What used to be a hundred-year flood is now a one-in-two-year flood.

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" That could spell trouble for low lying infrastructure like Bay Area airports. SFO is protected up to about 3 feet above high tide, but with a rainstorm predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, it could push the water even higher. Professor Fraser Shilling, who works at UC Davis's Road Ecology Center, performed a flood study that predicts that SFO's runways could be inundated during the peak of the King tides.

"Three feet above high tide puts it about 9 to 9½ feet, and what we're talking about is 10 feet," said Dr. Shilling. "I think what they're probably assuming is that they're going to have temporary impacts. Maybe it will impact the airport for a day. It's just super unfortunate it happens to be the busiest travel day of the year.

But it's an area that can be pumped free of water, so even if it does flood completely, I can't imagine the airport would close for more than a day.

" On Sunday, an SFO official said they are prepared for the king tides, and they have pumping equipment ready to mitigate flooding. But they also advise, as with any potential disruption, that travelers check with the airlines for any updates. The study found that Oakland's airport is also low-lying, but recent improvements to its levee system give it stronger protection against king tides.

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Caltrans announced that the Posey Tube, carrying traffic from Alameda to Oakland,from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday through 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Vehicles will need to detour to the Park Street Bridge to get off the island. San Francisco's Mayor Daniel Lurie is urging people to remove their cars from flood-prone areas starting on Monday. The city isAccording to experts, in planning for disaster, the hundred-year flood was always used as the most extreme standard.

Now, with this year's El Nino, that standard is changing.

"This may just be a preview of worse flooding the week of Christmas," he said. "It's not the worst-case scenario. So, hopefully the weather's nice on Christmas and we just have a regular king tide, but there's a potential that this is not the worst flooding of the year. "