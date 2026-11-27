The game’s high-resolution 3D maps based on real locations can be used to simulate the effects of rising sea levels and coastal flooding.

, researchers saw an unusual opportunity: What if these video games could be used to model the effects of the climate crisis?is one of the most valuable intellectual properties in the video game industry.

As of this year, the franchise has sold an estimated 465 million units worldwide, and. It’s setting, Los Santos, is a fictional city inspired by Los Angeles and consists of pretty much the same topographical, urban, and These specs were leveraged by Paul Nörenberg, a professor at the University of Potsdam in Germany, and his colleague Hugues Lantuit of the Alfred Wegener Institute, who conducted an experiment to determine whether the video game could serve as a useful tool for projecting the severity and impact of flooding and, published in Geoscience Communication, created a digital model based on the video game’s three-dimensional terrain maps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This allowed them to estimate which areas of Los Santos would be submerged if sea levels The researchers calculated these possibilities based on two climate scenarios used in the projections of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change . The first, known as RCP 2.6, assumes that countries implement effective measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming.