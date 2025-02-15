Scientists Unlock New Material Memory with One-Way Force

Researchers at the University of Chicago and Pennsylvania State University have made a groundbreaking discovery in material memory, finding that materials can store 'memories' of past events even with force applied in a single direction. This opens up exciting possibilities for computing and mechanical engineering.

Scientists have discovered a novel method by which materials can retain 'memories' of past events, potentially unlocking exciting new avenues in computing and mechanical engineering. While a wrinkled piece of paper, for instance, demonstrates the memory of its former crumpled state, researchers at the University of Chicago and Pennsylvania State University have made significant advancements in a phenomenon known as return-point memory.

This memory relies on the application of back-and-forth force in two directions. Return-point memory is akin to a combination lock that rotates in one direction and then the other, but the researchers have found that force applied in a single direction can still be used to store memories under specific circumstances. 'The mathematical theorems for return-point memory state that we cannot store a sequence if we only have this asymmetrical driving in one direction,' explains physicist Travis Jalowiec from Pennsylvania State University. 'If the combination lock dial cannot rotate past zero when turning counterclockwise, it only stores one number in the combination. However, we discovered a special case where this type of asymmetrical driving can, in fact, encode a sequence.' To simulate diverse force directions and intensities, the researchers devised abstract elements called hysterons. Crucially, these hysterons can experience a delayed response to external stimuli and remain in a past state, much like how parts of a combination lock reflect previous dial positions rather than its current location. One way to visualize this is by considering a bendy straw. While the movement is unidirectional, the opening of one fold in the straw's neck, but not others, relieves tension throughout the system. Examining all the folds provides insights into the past forces applied. The researchers found that frustrated hysterons can function as memory banks, storing information about the most recent deformation and the largest deformation to date. 'If you can create a system that stores a sequence of memories, you can utilize it like a combination lock to verify a specific history, or you could retrieve diagnostic or forensic information about the past,' Jalowiec concludes. This discovery opens the door to a new type of material memory with potential applications in various fields, including self-reconfiguring robots, durable materials, and even medical implants that can track and respond to changes in the body. 'Eventually, we could have mechanical systems that remember past states without requiring any electricity. We believe this is a pathway to designing artificial systems with this unique kind of memory, starting with the simplest mechanical systems not much more complicated than a bendy straw and hopefully progressing to something like an asymmetrical combination lock,' Jalowiec adds





