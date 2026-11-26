A Seoul National University research team has shown that an O6-type atomic stacking structure suppresses voltage decay in high-capacity lithium-rich layered cathodes.

A representative O6 cathode delivered an initial discharge capacity of 277 mAh/g. The team is now studying how the O6 structure forms during Na-to-Li ion exchange to enable precise synthesis.

Every electric vehicle owner knows the quiet anxiety of watching a battery’s peak performance slowly fade over years of charging. Scientists have long chased a promising fix: lithium-rich layered cathodes that store far more energy than conventional cells. But these high-capacity materials come with some issues. Repeated charge-and-discharge cycles scramble their internal architecture and steadily drain operating voltage.

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A research team in South Korea has now solved that problem by rethinking how atoms are stacked inside the battery. Led by Professor Kisuk Kang of Seoul National University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the team uncovered a structural design rule that keeps high-energy cathodes stable over time.depend mainly on transition metals like nickel to move electrons; lithium-rich cathodes place extra lithium inside their transition-metal layers.