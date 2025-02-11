Scientists Uncover World's Largest Underground Thermal Lake in Albanian Cave

A team of Czech scientists has discovered the world's largest underground thermal lake in a cave in southern Albania. The lake, named 'Neuron,' measures an impressive 454 feet (138 meters) long and 138 feet (42 m) wide, holding an estimated 294,350 cubic feet (8,335 cubic meters) of water.

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery in a cave in southern Albania : the largest underground thermal lake ever found. Researchers from the Czech Republic first stumbled upon the lake four years ago but lacked the necessary equipment to accurately measure its size. Now, equipped with state-of-the-art 3D scanners, the team returned in 2024 and confirmed the lake's immense proportions.

The scientists, who named the lake 'Neuron' after the foundation that funded the expedition, determined its dimensions to be 454 feet (138 meters) long and 138 feet (42 m) wide. This translates to a staggering 294,350 cubic feet (8,335 cubic meters) of water, approximately equivalent to 3.5 Olympic swimming pools. The discovery was made during an exploration of the border region between Albania and Greece. The team, led by researcher Audy, noticed a massive plume of steam rising from a mountain range. Upon closer investigation, they found an abyss more than 330 feet (100 m) deep, emanating the steam. Descend into the pit led to the revelation of a vast cave system, including thermal springs and the impressive, subterranean lake.'During our initial exploration, we created a basic map using our equipment and immediately realized that we had discovered something extraordinary,' said photographer and expedition member Richard Bouda. The researchers are eager to return to Lake Neuron for further study. 'It's something that could have a huge impact on understanding underground ecosystems and geological processes,' Audy explained. 'We want to look at other parts of the cave, learn more about the geology and biology of this area.' This remarkable find adds to the growing body of knowledge about the hidden wonders beneath our feet.This discovery is significant not only for its sheer size but also for the potential insights it offers into subterranean environments. Understanding the formation and characteristics of such massive underground lakes can shed light on geological processes, water circulation patterns, and the evolution of unique ecosystems. The presence of thermal springs suggests the lake may be connected to geothermal activity, further adding to its scientific intrigue. The researchers' plans to return for further exploration promise exciting developments in the coming years





