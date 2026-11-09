Scientists Sue Trump Administration Over NSF SBE Directorate Closure

Coalition of scientists and organizations sue the Trump administration for unlawfully closing the National Science Foundation SBE Directorate, threatening critical behavioral research funding.

Scientists and major scientific organizations filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, challenging the National Science Foundation decision to permanently close the Directorate for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences. The legal action was launched in the District of Massachusetts to contest the unilateral shutdown of the federal entity responsible for nearly two-thirds of all funding for basic academic research in these critical fields.

Core Legal Challenge to SBE Closure

Juliane Baron, executive director of the Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, declared the administration actions a crushing blow to the brain and behavioral sciences that serves as a disservice to the American public. Baron emphasized that advancing health, providing economic security, and ensuring physical safety are inherently human questions that require a deep understanding of human behavior to solve. She argued that dismantling this research infrastructure represents scientific self-sabotage that will ultimately cost the public in undiscovered innovations and lives that could have been improved.

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The lawsuit is a joint effort by the Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, the Society of Experimental Social Psychology, and the Social and Affective Neuroscience Society. Individual plaintiffs include Jenna Croteau, a lecturer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Gregg Sparkman, an assistant professor at Boston College. They assert that SBE research has driven groundbreaking innovations ranging from kidney donor matching systems to the search engine models used by Google.

Alleged Violations of Congressional Mandates

The legal complaint highlights that the administration attempted to eliminate funding for the SBE Directorate despite Congress refusing to approve such cuts. A congressional report accompanying the National Science Foundation January 2026 appropriation explicitly directed the agency not to reduce the SBE budget by more than five percent. Three months later, the agency proceeded to shutter the directorate anyway, defying the legislative constraint.

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On April 3, 2026, the National Science Foundation leadership announced the closure of the SBE Directorate for fiscal year 2027 without appointing a director and without consulting the National Science Board. This board is the entity Congress mandated to approve such significant structural decisions. The agency has since stopped funding opportunities for basic research, released university-assigned scientists, and reassigned nearly all permanent staff members.

Stakeholder Opposition and Legal Arguments

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, stated that the dismantling of the SBE directorate is not only reckless but illegal because the agency provided no public explanation for its decision. She described the move as a dangerous dismissal of scientific expertise that threatens crucial research and expressed honor in challenging the administration crusade against science. The coalition argues that the closure violates established legal protocols and undermines the rule of law in scientific governance.

Jennifer Kubota, president of the Social and Affective Neuroscience Society, warned that understanding how the brain shapes trust, cooperation, and emotion is essential to addressing social isolation and polarization. She noted that eliminating funding for this research threatens decades of scientific progress and endangers the next generation of scientists. Kubota cautioned that research opportunities lost today cannot be simply recovered tomorrow, risking the loss of critical discoveries and the talented researchers who create them.

Impact on Society and Future Research

Jon Freeman, a professor and board member of the Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, warned that the administration is shooting America in the foot by dismantling vital parts of the scientific workforce. He argued that this devastation occurs at precisely the moment society needs robust research most, as artificial intelligence reshapes social structures. Freeman stated that the public will pay the price in discoveries never made and lives never changed for the better due to these cuts.

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Steven J. Stroessner, executive officer of the Society of Experimental Social Psychology, emphasized that federal support has helped researchers understand human decision-making and cooperation for decades. He stated that these discoveries have strengthened the nation by improving education, informing public policy, and helping address persistent societal challenges. The coalition maintains that continuing this research is vital for navigating the complex ethical and social implications of emerging technologies and policy needs.