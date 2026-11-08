Scientists simulate an Earth without life to help hunt for aliens and inhabited worlds

Life can leave its mark on a planetary atmosphere, so learning what properties are the product of non-life will help astronomers identify those worlds that might have life.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsA new computer simulation that depicts Earth, or a rocky planet in general, without life is the latest tool in the quest to discover whether or not we are alone in the universe.leaves its mark on a planet, particularly its atmosphere, in the form of a mixture of biochemically created gases.

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Some are obvious, while others can be produced by both biology and geology, meaning that distinguishing a planet that has life from one that does not, solely based on what gases we can detect in its atmosphere, can be difficult.

The key is in knowing which atmospheric conditions can be explained without life.and inhabited planets, planetary scientist Samantha Gilbert-Janizek of the University of California, Riverside, developed a model that simulates the evolution of a "The model can help us see how habitable but non-living planets might mimic living planets," Gilbert-Janizek, who was a PhD student at the University of Washington when the research was conducted,Gilbert-Janizek built upon a model previously developed by Washington’s Rory Barnes that simulated the core, mantle, and crust of a planet. This new model pushed the simulation two steps further by incorporating the surface and atmosphere of the planet as well.

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In all, the model simulates 19 properties of a rocky planet that are not related to life, including the amount of heat a planet receives from its, the exchange of heat and chemicals from the core to the surface, and the outflow of certain gases from the subsurface.. She ran the simulation from the birth of Earth 4.5 billion years ago to 500 million years into the future.

The result was a lifeless world, but one that still had oceans and an atmosphere.

"When we interpret observations of an exoplanet’s atmosphere, this tool will help us determine the probability that what we observe indicates life on the surface," said Gilbert-Janizek. An illustration shows the landscape of a primordial Earth before life arose as lightning splits the skiesWhat makes the simulation especially useful is its plug-and-play nature. Researchers can simply apply the bulk properties of whichever planet they are studying to the model, and then just let it run.

If the result is a planet with an atmosphere that matches what is detected spectroscopically by theHowever, if the simulated planet without life does not match what we observe on the real planet, then it becomes possible that life is present and altering the atmosphere.

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"Dr Gilbert-Janizek’s work represents an exciting step toward understanding where life can exist in the universe,” said Barnes. "After more than a decade of work by many scientists, Dr Gilbert-Janizek has finally completed a model of the Earth that simultaneously reproduces properties of Earth’s core, mantle, surface and atmosphere.

That calibration gives us confidence that future simulations of While any deviation from what is predicted by the model will not necessarily mean there is definitely life on a planet, it will help pick out those worlds that are worthy of follow-up studies by the next generation of telescopes. Keith Cooper is a freelance science journalist and editor in the United Kingdom, and has a degree in physics and astrophysics from the University of Manchester.

He's the author of"The Contact Paradox: Challenging Our Assumptions in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" and has written articles on astronomy, space, physics and astrobiology for a multitude of magazines and websites.