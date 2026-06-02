Scientists Rush to Develop Vaccines for Deadly Bundibugyo Ebola Strain as Outbreak Grows

Three vaccine candidates targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola strain are in development as the current outbreak in Central Africa threatens to become the worst on record, with over 1,000 cases and 250 deaths reported so far.

Three new vaccines are in development to combat the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus currently causing a severe outbreak in Central Africa. Scientists are racing against time to prevent what experts warn could become the worst Ebola epidemic ever, potentially surpassing the 2014-2016 outbreak that claimed over 11,000 lives.

The current outbreak, centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with some cases in neighboring Uganda, has already reported more than 1,000 suspected cases and over 250 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued global alerts, though suspected cases in Brazil, Italy, and Austria have tested negative so far. The Bundibugyo strain, which kills up to 50% of those infected, lacks a licensed vaccine, making this development effort critical.

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), one of the groups leading vaccine research, cautions that the outbreak threatens to be even more severe than the previous one. Dr. Mark Feinberg of IAVI stated that the situation is clearly as severe as the 2014 outbreak, if not worse, and that vaccine development is a top priority. The University of Oxford and Moderna, the company behind a COVID-19 vaccine, are also fast-tracking vaccine candidates.

Oxford estimates it will take two to three months before their vaccine can begin human trials, meaning it is unlikely to be available in Africa within the next six months. Currently, only the Zaire strain of Ebola has a licensed vaccine, developed in response to the 2014-2016 outbreak. IAVI is modifying that vaccine to target Bundibugyo; it showed nearly 100% protection in monkey studies but may take up to nine months to reach clinical trials.

Moderna is employing the same mRNA technology used for its COVID-19 vaccine, with CEO Stéphane Bancel emphasizing urgency and scientific rigor to support the response. All three vaccine approaches aim to train the immune system to recognize the Bundibugyo virus but use different methods. IAVI's vaccine uses a harmless modified virus carrying an Ebola protein, while the Oxford and Moderna vaccines deliver genetic instructions for cells to produce the Ebola protein, prompting an immune response.

Differences in technology could lead to variations in protection levels and dosing requirements, necessitating clinical trials to determine efficacy. Dr. Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which funds the early research, stressed that every day counts in the race against this deadly disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that a Bundibugyo vaccine would help control the epidemic and improve preparedness for future outbreaks.

Doctors Without Borders has described the situation as deeply alarming, highlighting the urgent need for effective countermeasures as the virus continues to spread in a region with limited healthcare infrastructure and ongoing conflict





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Bundibugyo Vaccine Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo WHO IAVI Moderna Oxford Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN visits ‘red zone’ Ebola wardCNN’s Clarissa Ward prepares to visit the “red zone” Ebola ward at Bunia General Hospital in the DRC.

Read more »

Summer travel marred by Ebola, mpox and flesh-eating parasitesThe summer travel season is starting against an unusually crowded backdrop of infectious‑disease concerns.

Read more »

Suspected Ebola cases drop down to 116 after hundreds are ruled out: WHOThe Africa Centres for Disease Control ⁠and Prevention ​announced the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, Congo’s 17th Ebola ​outbreak, on May 15.

Read more »

Three Vaccines in Development as Bundibugyo Ebola Strain Threatens Worst Outbreak EverScientists are rushing to develop vaccines for the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is causing a severe outbreak in Central Africa. With over 1,000 suspected cases and 250 deaths, the WHO warns the true scale may be larger. IAVI, Oxford, and Moderna are racing to create vaccines, but clinical trials may take months.

Read more »