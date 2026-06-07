Scientists reveal surprising brain benefit of laughter: 'It's a mental workout'

New research suggests laughter is a vital catalyst for child development, enhancing brain growth, emotional well-being and social bonding in kids.

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In her book,"The Brain That Loves to Laugh," Harding argues that joy is a complex biological phenomenon that helps children navigate stress and build more resilient, receptive minds, SWNS reported.

"When we see children laugh, we witness the brilliance of the brain in action: learning, connecting and growing," Harding told SWNS. Laughter activates broad brain networks, including motor regions and the prefrontal cortex, long before children learn to speak. By helping the brain resolve conflicting ideas, it boosts creativity and engages At a molecular level, laughter alters the internal chemistry by decreasing stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine.

It also increases"happiness chemicals" like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins.does the exact opposite: It impairs learning, suppresses immune function and alters the developing limbic system, which governs emotion and long-term memory, per SWNS.

"Stated simply, the emotional state of young children directly influences how they navigate their way through the world," Harding said. These interactions do more than spark laughter — they help children develop emotional regulation, strengthen feelings of safety and connection, and support social and cognitive development, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Spontaneous, joyful play is an antidote to stress, as it increases levels of endorphins released by the brain," Harding said. "Creative, happy play does its most brilliant work at a molecular level, especially at a time when the human brain is at its most receptive. "This shared joy also establishes"co-regulation," where a child learns to manage their own stress by drawing on a biological store of positive early experiences.

Spontaneous, joyful play is an antidote to stress, as it increases levels of endorphins released by the brain, the expert said. Harding advocates for integrating humor directly into classrooms to reduce cognitive load and improve how children retain key concepts. By uplifting the"Safe relationships and non-stressful play environments promote learning," she added.

"The curriculum must never be prioritized over those two fundamental factors. "production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health.





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